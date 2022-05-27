KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints US Sales Management Consultants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce the appointment of a U.S. sales consultant, Caboodle Consulting LLC (Caboodle), to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Komo will work closely with the Caboodle sales management team to build out the US retail strategy. Heather Barry Whittier will be representing Komo as the Director of Sales. Ms. Whittier has 20+ years experience in the natural products industry including a pivotal role in growing a brokerage, Yin Yang Naturals, from regional to national coverage.

Other members of the Caboodle management team include Lisa Thorson and Constance Wolfe. Lisa Thorson comes from a Market Analysis background with 10+ years' experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brokerage and brand management with experience at Laird Superfood and Alliance Sales & Marketing. Constance Wolfe offers 10+ years of brand management experience including specializing in data analysis and trade spend promotional management with experience at Coconut Bliss and Hilary's Eat Well.

Caboodle is a consulting group that provides roadmaps for CPG food brands looking to expand in the U.S. grocery marketplace. Depending on their unique goals, strategies are developed utilizing customized programming including data analytics, sales management, and emerging brand fundamentals. Caboodle plans to soon launch an online platform which will serve as a digital hub for growth & management.

"The United States represents a significant opportunity for Komo," says Komo Comfort Foods President, Jeffrey Ma. "We're excited to have Heather Whittier representing Komo to build out our U.S. expansion. Her experience and contacts in the industry will be key for our U.S. strategy. We are extremely happy with the dedication of the team at Caboodle so far and look forward to the future of this relationship."

Komo has recently secured a US warehouse with HLC Distributing, based in Oregon.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Komo's plant-based lasagna was award the Best New Vegan Product at the Natural Products Expo West Show in March 2022.

