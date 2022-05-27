HUDI, the first data-driven universal basic income crypto project, shares compelling data monetizations insights in a new report: 240.000 users and 50.000 data requests

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - HUDI releases the first data monetization report with metrics and insight of the first 3 months of activity. The results are promising: HUDI entered the data market receiving 50.000 data requests, with an average transaction of $0.40 per data set, and a 10$ peak as user data monetization per day.





More than two hundred and forty thousand (240.000) users worldwide participate in HUDI's initiative. HUDI allows people to regain control over their data and monetize it in crypto ($HUDI). The idea of a universal basic income (UBI) is not new, but this is the first UBI empowered by the data economy.

HUDI is founded in London by three Italians: Franky Ballarani, Andrea Silvi and Gianluigi Ballarani. The platform allows people to take back control over their data. Users can reclaim their data from the different data platforms (like meta/Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, google, amazon, and Netflix) and collect it on the HUDI data wallet. Users can also decide to take the data off the market or offer it for use or sale in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

"Data is the new oil, the raw material of the new economy, and it creates a trillion-dollar-plus market. But we, as data owners, have no control over it and are cut off from the profit", comments Gigi Ballarani, professor of Digital Marketing & Crypto Strategy at the University of Pavia and co-founder of the project.

HUDI works as a data bank. Users can retrieve the data that companies have on them, deposit it in HUDI's "data bank", and share it with organizations for a profit. HUDI philosophy is straightforward: "like a singer gets royalties for his songs, a data owner should get royalties for his data". That's why HUDI redistribute up to 75% of the profit to all the stakeholders: data providers and data owners.

"These results have been achieved with a handful of data," claims Franky Ballarani, co-founder and CEO of HUDI. "We are just at the beginning. HUDI will disintermediate and democratize the data market, to the point where every person can cover basic living expenses, thanks to Human Data Income."

To join the experiment for free, register here: https://humandataincome.com/

HUDI - Human Data Income LTD is an English-registered company incorporated in London and founded to develop the technology ecosystem underpinning the challenge to enable data monetization, which even regulators and digital companies have discussed for a few years. The company is maniacally taking care of regulatory compliance in adherence to privacy principles, data protection and data use under GDPR, the European Data Protection Regulation.

