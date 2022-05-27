Company President Dave Dohrmann to Present on Wednesday, June 8th at 8:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) announced today that the Company's President, Dave Dohrmann will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 8:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. The presentation will include a look into the progress the Company has made since announcing its expansion into the Mushroom business this past October.

"When I was brought into the organization just under six months ago, I was tasked with oversight of our new initiatives such as our expansion into the mushroom business, as well as further exploring the various opportunities we could pursue in taking the company in new and exciting directions. Since then, I believe we have made great strides in that regard and am looking forward to sharing an update on this progress and insight into our strategic vision with current and potential investors. Furthermore, we are looking to make broader announcements on this progress in the coming weeks and months as we understand we have been somewhat quiet during this time of planning and execution. Stay tuned.," said GrowLife President Dave Dohrmann.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and executives who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. was founded in 2012 and grew to become one of the largest names in plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting. In 2018 GrowLife acquired a majority share in EZ-Clone Enterprises, which remains the industry leader in commercial plant propagation equipment. Now acting as a parent company to its various operating assets, GrowLife is seeking to build on its value proposition through strategic initiatives focused on emerging markets in the natural wellness in the plant and fungi sectors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125528