Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for June 2022 - August 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for June 2022 - August 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currenc Maturity Issue date date date y (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-06 2022-06-13 2026-10-29 EUR 1599 XS1130139667 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-13 2022-06-15 2029-12-15 EUR 2740 LT0000670069 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-20 2022-06-22 2032-02-12 EUR 3522 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-27 2022-06-29 2025-08-04 EUR 1132 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-04 2022-07-07 2029-12-15 EUR 2718 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-11 2022-07-13 2027-07-13 EUR 1826 LT0000650087 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-18 2022-07-20 2032-02-12 EUR 3494 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-25 2022-07-27 2029-12-15 EUR 2698 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-01 2022-08-08 - EUR - Euroobligaciju tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-08 2022-08-10 2027-07-13 EUR 1798 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-16 2022-08-18 2029-12-15 EUR 2676 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-22 2022-08-24 2025-08-04 EUR 1076 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-29 2022-08-31 2027-07-13 EUR 1777 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
