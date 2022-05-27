DrazCanna, Inc.: Drazcanna, Inc. Announces Filing With USPTO For Provisional Patent Developed Upon Marijuana Cultivation To Aid Food Industry In Combatting Effects Of Global Warming

Cannabis Bio-Pharmaceutical Research and Development company announces Letters of Intent signed to transfer rights of the Nutrient Optimizing Data-Driven Hydroponic System for indoor/hybrid greenhouse application to facilitate plant growth in higher temperature environments

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Cannabis bio-pharmaceutical research and development company, DrazCanna, Inc. (OTC:DZCA) announces Nutrient Optimizing Data-Driven Hydroponic System for indoor/hybrid greenhouse application to facilitate plant growth in higher temperature environments. The innovative system and methods are flexible to aid in optimizing cultivation approaches for any type of plant suitable for growing indoor.

The system and nutrient optimizing algorithm aids plant physiology in increased yield, quality, and taste cultivated in higher temperature environments to aid in combatting global warming. The benefits of industry leading electrical and water efficiency alongside risk mitigation of loss through multiple daily plant health measurements, positions DrazCanna as a premium cultivator and a leading ESG investment. Our goal is to be the best Environmental Social Governance investment.

"As a member of the cannabis sector, we were driven to minimize the environmental impact of cannabis cultivation. Our innovative approach to cannabis research and development was focused upon eliminating the need for air conditioning and innovating a data-driven cultivation process to serve the cannabis bio-pharmaceutical research and development supply chain" stated Hussein Anani, President of DrazCanna, Inc. "This is just one opportunity for the emerging cannabis industry to aid other important agriculture industries respond to global warming and other resource concerns."

Development of the Predictive Nutrient Optimizing Algorithm:

In 2015, i2b Consultants (a data analytics and operational improvement consulting company owned by Armonia Aesthetics, Inc.) started a bio-pharmaceutical research and development project to develop a predictive Nutrient Optimizing Algorithm to harmonize the balance of varying nutrient components and their respective concentrations relative to the other measurable plant environmental factors of energy, water, and assimilates. The approach required the development of a hydroponic system that provides discreet measurable data of plant health multiple times per day, in defined groups of plants, while also facilitating increased plant yields through optimization of nutrient mix and concentration relative to plant transpiration. Again, the overall goal is to minimize the environmental impact of cannabis cultivation.

As global warming threats continue, DrazCanna is proud to be part of the movement to develop innovative cultivation approaches to mitigate climate risk while ensuring consumer product safety through control of the light, air, water, and nutrient plant inputs for indoor grow and hybrid greenhouse operations. Our investment in technology to aid the food supply industry in combatting global warming is just one component of DrazCanna's leadership in ESG.

"Our goal is to strive to be the 'Greenest of the Green' in the cannabis industry through the continued evolution of our cultivation and processing approach developed over six years" stated Gina Szpak. "DrazCanna is well suited to partner with Michigan's pharmaceutical industry as a leading, responsible ESG corporation supplying cultivation and extraction operations for further bio-pharmaceutical development."

DrazCanna's systems and methods apply to indoor growing of herbaceous plants and certain woody plants include but not limited to vegetables: tomatoes, lettuce, microgreens, bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, celery, kale, chard, beans, onions, garlic, cucumbers, radishes, peas, squash, bok choy, leek, zucchini, scallions, arugula, and mustard greens; fruits: strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, raspberries, miniature lemon trees, blueberries, grapes, cranberries, dwarf apple trees, miniature cherry trees, dwarf banana trees, and most dwarf fruit trees; herbs: basil, mints, thyme, chives, cilantro, watercress, lavender, parsley, coriander, chamomile, rosemary, sage, stevia, oregano, tarragon, lemon balm, sorrel, marjoram, cannabis, and hemp as well as other plants suitable for indoor hydroponic cultivation.

DrazCanna's Approach to Environmental Social and Governance - ESG

Indoor grow operations have material impact upon electrical distribution and capacity, that will only magnify as the industry moves toward national cannabis legalization. Regional areas have seen impact from cannabis related electrical consumption consuming as much as 4% of grid capacity. The system and methods capitalize upon the advantages of hybrid greenhouses and technological improvements in lighting and HVAC which present opportunities for the industry to minimize electrical and water consumption while maintaining product safety and quality.

"Our development efforts were focused upon minimizing the environmental impact of cannabis cultivation upon electrical consumption, water usage, waste streams, and air emissions," added Gina. "Real progress on climate change requires us all to know better and do better to protect people and our environment."

Whether grown indoors or outdoors, cannabis plants require water, about the same amount as tomatoes. Hydroponic cultivation aids in minimizing water consumption over soil based grows. Given that great portions of the contiguous United States faced severe to extreme drought conditions in 2022, water use could become problematic for certain regions as the cannabis industry grows and other agricultural sectors battle for this scarce resource. DrazCanna's geographic location with "cool" summer temperatures surrounded by our Great Lakes provides a strategic advantage over many regions of the US to capitalize upon this technology.

DrazCanna is committed to be a leading cannabis ESG company. The approach is a unified strategy of reducing the impact of cannabis cultivation upon water and electricity, improving social equity for our employees, and showcasing the effects of good corporate governance and ensuring compliance with the best industry practices for cannabis environmental, social, governance priorities.

"DrazCanna is seeking corporate developmental and testing partners for application of the technology to other vegetable, fruit, and herbs," added Hussein. "DrazCanna's investment in the environmental, social, and governance movement is an ongoing commitment. Our cannabis research and development is aiding to overcome the effects of global warming upon the food supply chain. We continue our efforts in corporate responsibility with human capital and financial investment in research and development projects that provide benefit to society well beyond DrazCanna."

DrazCanna is committed to continue our journey to be the best environmental, social, governance investment, through our innovative application of data-driven solution to achieve industry best practices in ESG. As part of this journey, DrazCanna is serving as a testing partner for a new application of linguistics data analytics to marketing messaging developed by the same data scientist who developed our Nutrient Optimizing Algorithm.

The challenge is to innovate tactical solutions to the problems that impact us all.

