

Chief Executive Officer of CNERGENZ, Mr. Lye Yhin Choy

PENANG, Malaysia, May 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CNERGENZ Berhad (CNERGENZ), an established electronics manufacturing solutions provider based in Penang, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 (1QFY2022) today. The Company registered revenue of RM36.9 million for the 1QFY2022, primarily contributed from the sales of standalone surface mount technology (SMT) machines and equipment constituting 60.9% of its total revenue. In addition, sales generated from the provision of integrated solutions segment contributed 31.2% to the total revenue.Further, the Company recorded profit before tax (PBT) of RM4.87 million and achieved net profit (PAT) of RM3.64 million for the period. After excluding one-off expenses relating to the initial public offering amounting to RM0.16 million incurred during the period, the Company's PBT and PAT stood at RM5.03 million and RM3.80 million, respectively.Chief Executive Officer of CNERGENZ, Mr. Lye Yhin Choy said, "Manufacturing activities remained robust in 1QFY2022 leading to the continued demand for our integrated solutions in the electronics and semiconductor (E&S) industries. We have also seen a rise in demand for smart factory solutions as customers look to automation to solve manpower woes.""We will continue with our plans that we have shared in the run-up to our listing, including the expansion of our facility to enable us to scale up our operations, as well as strengthening our R&D activities to develop new and innovative integrated systems and solutions to the market. To-date, we have secured purchase orders totalling RM82.48 million, which we expect to fulfil by the end of 2022."CNERGENZ Bhd: https://cnergenz.comCNERGENZ Bhd: [BURSA: CNERGENZ]Source: Cnergenz Berhad