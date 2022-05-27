Ranger Oil Corporation: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ranger Oil

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) (the "Company") today announced that S&P Global Ratings upgraded its issuer credit rating on the Company to 'B' with a stable outlook and moved the debt rating of its senior unsecured debt to 'B+'.

Darrin Henke, President and CEO said, "It's great to see our hard work to strengthen our capital structure and liquidity being recognized by our rating agencies. Our future is bright as we have a strong balance sheet, a deep inventory of high-return opportunities, significant free cash flow and a clear framework to return cash to our shareholders."

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.Rangeroil.com.

