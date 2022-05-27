An international team of researchers have published a review of all factors affecting PV module performance. They looked at mainstream crystalline silicon technology, thin-film solar, perovskites, and organic solar cells, and offered insight on reliability, quality and testing standards.Researchers from several universities and research institutes have conducted a comprehensive review of all types of solar module failure. They described all degradation mechanisms affecting solar cells and modules, with the aim of summarizing current knowledge about PV system reliability. "We intend this article ...

