Freitag, 27.05.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Heute noch positionieren? Großer VORBOTE …
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
27.05.22
17:35 Uhr
11,770 Euro
+0,355
+3,11 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.05.2022 | 17:34
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, May 26

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall J. Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionOpen market acquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$11.735
$11.7399
$11.74
$11.745
$11.75
$11.76		Volume(s)
4,400
1,400
11,783
210
13,383
68,824
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
100,000
$11.755 (avg.)
e)Date of the transactionMay 25, 2022
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

© 2022 PR Newswire
