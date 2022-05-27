JinkoSolar has scored a 200 MW PV panel order in northern China, GCL Technology's biggest shareholder has purchased more shares, and the Chinese government has set new rules for floating PV.JinkoSolar has agreed to provide China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) with 200 MW of its Tiger Neo PV modules. The solar panels are based on n-type TOPCon cells with an average efficiency of up to 24%, the company said. CGN will use the panels for a series of projects in China's Inner Mongolia region. "China's gigantic solar bases programs open a market for n-type products," said JinkoSolar. China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...