Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Circular and Related Forms

Circular and Related Forms

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Circular and Related Forms

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827712/E_Circular_2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827713/E_Proxy_Form__AGM____2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827714/E_Proxy_Form__Domestic_Shares____2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827715/E_Proxy_Form__H_Shares____2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827716/E_Reply_Slip__AGM____2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827717/E_Reply_Slip__Domestic_Shares____2022_0527.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827718/E_Reply_Slip__H_Shares____2022_0527.pdf