Playa Guiones, Guanacaste Province--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - Surf coaching resort, Surf Simply, has announced the rollout of a specially designed technical training program that aims to give new surfers, and old surfers a better understanding of the sport. The week-long, all-inclusive courses ditch the traditional 'learn how to stand' training that continues to be utilized today and infuses the use of a more logical, analytical approach that demystifies surfing-allowing people of all ages and abilities to get into the sport.

According to the resort's senior officials, Surf Simply's new program fully utilizes video presentations and technical reviews in a language that does away with traditional surf lingo. Ru Hill, the resort's founder, and CEO, shares that the new program is presented in a more organized way of learning how to surf-all packed into a week-long stay at the resort and also makes full use of teaching complements like video feedback, theory lessons, and in-water coaching.

"Good coaching is important as you progress because so many technical aspects of surfing are very counterintuitive. So, why not expect as much from a professional surf coach as you would from a coach in other more mainstream sports like golf or tennis? A surf coach should be a skilled teacher, an articulate communicator, not to mention an ocean safety expert," he shares.

To date, the program is already reporting an overwhelming response from veteran surfers and new surfers alike-all wanting to learn how to surf through the resort's offering. Surf Simply, which accommodates only 12 guests per week, is staffed with 35 resort employees, including 9 ISA and ILSF certified surf coaches. The program is typically booked out up to 18 months in advance.

Hill also bares that even before clients arrived at the resort, the instructors had already mapped out a bespoke program for them. The technical expertise of their coaches is unmatched proof of which is the inclusion of one of its in-house coaches as a special consultant for the World Surf League.

Aside from the surfing lessons, the resort also offers other activities like massages, stretch classes, and food tasting, to extra activities like stand-up paddleboarding, zip-lining, or horseback riding.

"Completing the week-long program will leave you filled with enthusiasm and a solid understanding of the sport, having received the most enjoyable surf coaching available at one of the world's safest, most picturesque, and consistent surf spots," concluded Hill.

