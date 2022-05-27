Moon, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - SANIN INU ($SANI), a community-driven meme coin, is ready to present a decentralized community with a platform that may change the 'Meme coin' industry. SANIN is excited to announce that it will soon initiate its own farming and staking protocols in mid June 2022, followed by a plethora of DeFi features and its own DAO.
How did SANIN start?
SANIN was born with an aim to revolutionize the decentralized space.
SANIN has 1 trillion tokens circulating in the market. There are no team wallets or marketing wallets, which creates a sense of True Decentralization. Thus, SANIN is entirely a community-driven project.
The SANIN Team:
Every holder and community member of SANIN is part of the team. Everyone is participating in what they can contribute to the project, with a vision of true decentralization.
Furthermore, SANIN currently has individuals helping the project grow in several aspects such as:
- Medium Articles
- Influencers
- Additional development
- Raid leaders
- Hype members
- Voice Chat mods
The Future of SANIN
The future of SANIN will be decided by the community. SANIN held a fair launch that commenced on April 5th, 2022. SANIN collected more than 1000 holders in the first week and is growing steadily.
SANIN's current and primary goal is to become a true decentralized community token. To achieve this, the project came up with a plan: On April 30th, an announcement was made that DeFi features will be added to SANIN.
SANIN as True De-FI
In collaboration with the dev team, Sanin is ready to present its own farming/staking platform in the middle of June. Combined with the fact that $SANI doesn't have its own funds, even for marketing, means it is a community-based project.
In addition to the farming/Stacking platform, Sanin will receive its own DAO, where the community will be able to officially make a decision on the further development of the project.
How to become part of the SANIN revolution?
1) Buy and hold SANI
(https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x4521c9ad6a3d4230803ab752ed238be11f8b342f&chain=mainnet).
2) Join the community on Telegram and be part of the revolution https://t.me/SANININU.
"Decentralization is looking within oneself, detaching oneself from one's individuality to become a collective, and acquiring that strength necessary to realize any kind of dream." - (Quote from Founder/CEO SANIN INU)
Sanin Inu Contract: 0x4521C9aD6A3D4230803aB752Ed238BE11F8B342F
Tokenomics:
- 1T fixed total supply
- 0% buy/sale tax
- 100% LP tokens burned
- No presale, no team tokens
- Contract renounced
