Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - The Stable Publications is in the process of diversifying its printed only media source within a 6-month time frame. "This initial change allows for continued growth and diversification in the companies' portfolio," said Horse Wren, Chairman at The Stable Publications. Stable Publications' overall goal is to become a media conglomerate with interests in distribution of media products. The Stable Publications will also seek partnership deals with similar businesses to further the diversification process.





Multi-Media Mogul Horse Wren breaks down 15 years of business success during TV interview.

Multi-media has changed drastically with the emergence of the internet. However, the Stable Publications will remain printed publishers to cater to a niche market, and retain its loyal readers. The company feels this rule of thumb will give the restructuring process traction in the coming months.



The restructuring plan is titled Publishing 2.5.

