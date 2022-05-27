Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Notice of AGM

Please be advised that the below announcement is being reissued/corrected. It was originally published at 16:42 on 27/05/2022 under the incorrect company name of PR Newswire. It is now being issued under the correct company name. All content remains unchanged.



Notice of AGM

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Notice of AGM

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827720/E_Notice_of_AGM___2022_0527.pdf