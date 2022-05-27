Anzeige
Samstag, 28.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Ist das der Kursgewinn mit Ansage?
PR Newswire
27.05.2022 | 23:10
119 Leser
Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 27

Please be advised that the below announcement is being reissued/corrected. It
was originally published at 16:50 and at 22:01 on 27/05/2022 under the
incorrect company name of PR Newswire. It is now being issued under the correct
company name. All content remains unchanged.


Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827711/E_Notice_of_Domestic_Shares_Meeting___2022_0527.pdf

© 2022 PR Newswire
