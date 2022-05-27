Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

Please be advised that the below announcement is being reissued/corrected. It

was originally published at 16:50 and at 22:01 on 27/05/2022 under the

incorrect company name of PR Newswire. It is now being issued under the correct

company name. All content remains unchanged.



Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Notice of Domestic Shares Class Meeting

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827711/E_Notice_of_Domestic_Shares_Meeting___2022_0527.pdf