David Stewart has been appointed CEO of the Icelandic travel technology company Travelshift, which operates Guide to Europe. Prior to joining Travelshift Dave was Global Head of Private Equity at State Street Global Advisors, the world's fourth-largest asset management company.

"After sitting on the board of Travelshift through the pandemic and seeing how the company managed to flourish despite difficult circumstances, I became convinced that this company had created something unique. When the opportunity arose to join the group, it was impossible not to jump," said Stewart. "I am extremely excited about the technology that Travelshift has developed and I have faith that it will completely change the way people travel, not only in Iceland but all over the world ".

Dave will move to Iceland from the United States with his wife in the coming weeks. He joins a group of new executives who have recently joined Travelshift, including Dr. Jakob Ásmundsson, as CFO, who previously managed Straumur Investment Bank and Rapyd Europe. In addition, Harshal Chaudhari, Chief Investment Officer of General Electric Pension Trust, was recently appointed Chairman of the Board.

Travelshift was founded in 2012 and operates marketplaces used by more than 5000 suppliers receiving more than 2.5 million user visits every month.

