Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - CBA Promotions, owned by well-known boxer/trainer Cedric Johnson, has announced that professional wrestler Dylan Bostic is now on its roster. Bostic joins ten other professional boxing trainees at Ced's Boxing Academy, also owned by CBA Promotions, where they are preparing for matches scheduled throughout 2022 and beyond.





CBA Promotions' expansion of its roster comes at a time when the crossovers of athletes between professional wrestling and boxing are increasing. The company says that the transitions are often successful because wrestling and boxing are both combat sports and require competitors to undergo intense training before they step into the ring.

"What we have found in particular is that many professional wrestlers, including Dylan, have the mental toughness and athletic ability needed in the boxing ring, so we are very open to them pursuing our sport," CBA Promotions says. "An added plus is that the followers of a wrestler usually support them and follow them to boxing. When an athlete is successful in both sports, it makes them even more popular."

CBA Promotions states that during the pandemic, it was unable to run events due to lockdown restrictions. "However, we are currently planning our first comeback event, which will be held in Indianapolis," the company says. "Our pro boxers are hard at work, training for the big day, and Dylan will compete as well."

CBA Promotions adds that its boxers recently fought in the championship for the Indiana Golden Gloves in the 178-Pounds Open Division. "Our amateur boxer Scott Morical competed well and lost by decision in an exciting fight that won 'Fight of the Night.' We are very proud of everyone who boxed that night, as their diligence and efforts really paid off."

As August's professional boxing matches approach, CBA Promotions states that Cedric and his trainees will continue to give their sport everything they have in the ring.

"Our boxers have grit, stamina, and tenacity," CBA Promotions says. "Keep checking back on our website for announcements of the fights - they are going to be thrilling events for our fans."

CBA Promotions is owned and managed by trainer Cedric Johnson, the winner of numerous Golden Gloves Championship bouts. For more information on CBA Promotions and Ced's Boxing Academy, please visit https://www.cbapromotions.com/ or contact:

