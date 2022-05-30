Lionel Arras, Carbios' Industrial Development Director, is appointed to the Company's Executive Committee.

50 people are currently involved in the industrial deployment of Carbios' biological PET recycling technology.

Mathieu Berthoud joins Carbios as Sourcing and Public Affairs Director on June 1st and strengthens its Executive Committee.

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, announcesthe appointment of two new members to its Executive Committee: Lionel Arras, Industrial Development Director, and Mathieu Berthoud, Sourcing and Public Affairs Director.

Lionel Arras joined Carbios' teams in 2021 to support the industrial growth of PET enzymatic recycling technology as Industrial Development Director. He was appointed to the Company's Executive Committee on May 2. An engineer who graduated from ENSIC Nancy and holds an MBA from the Lyon School of Management, Lionel Arras has more than 25 years of experience in the field of process engineering and the chemical industry. At Carbios, he now heads a team of around 50 people mobilized around three major divisions:

the industrial demonstration plant, inaugurated last September in Clermont-Ferrand,

- technological development,

- the first Reference Unit project, installed on the Indorama Ventures site in Longlaville, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France.

Lionel Arras, Carbios' Industrial Development Director: "After the successful start-up of our industrial demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand, we are continuing our scale-up with the construction of the first enzymatic recycling plant in the world in Longlaville, France. Its launch, scheduled for early 2025, will enable the processing of 50,000 tons of post-consumer PET waste or the equivalent of 2 billion bottles. It is a great source of pride for me to be able to support Carbios in this strategic development phase."

Mathieu Berthoud will join Carbios as Sourcing and Public Affairs Director on June 1, 2022. With more than 30 years of experience, including 10 years at Rhodia (now Solvay) and more than 20 years at Suez, in various commercial development or subsidiary management positions, he was most recently Technical and Performance Director for the Group's recycling and recovery activities. A university-trained scientist, he also holds an MBA from HEC Paris. At Carbios, he will be responsible for securing the supply of PET waste for the future reference plant in Longlaville and the other industrial sites that will follow. He will also manage the Company's public affairs.

Mathieu Berthoud, Sourcing and Public Affairs Director at Carbios, said: "I am delighted to be joining Carbios' team. It is a great source of pride for me to take part in this ambitious and meaningful project. While PET enzymatic recycling technology is already a concrete circular economy solution, the implementation of a dedicated channel will also be key to achieving the sustainable development objectives of future Carbios licensees."

Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios, said: "I am very pleased with the appointments of Lionel Arras and Mathieu Berthoud to the Carbios Executive Committee. These appointments strengthen the Group's structure and expertise at an exciting stage in our development. Their experience will be complementary and necessary for the successful large-scale deployment of our disruptive technology. In order to ensure the achievement of the ambitious objectives that we have set for the coming years, we are continuing to strengthen our management teams.

About Carbios

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes representing a major innovation in the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

