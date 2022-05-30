DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH signs an agreement to acquire DNIV Group, a major player in the semiconductor and electronics distribution segment in Asia. With the acquisition, DKSH strengthens its existing operations.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2022 - DKSH announces it signed an agreement for the acquisition of DNIV Group, leading provider of high-tech manufacturing solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industry. The segment is of strategic importance as sales of semiconductors amounted to ca. USD 450 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in Asia.
