ThriveDX Successfully Places Graduates Of The Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp Backed By Israel's Ministry of Economy

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX SaaS (formerly Cybint Solutions), today announced the graduation and subsequent job placement of its first cohort of graduates of the Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp in Israel. This marks the second time ThriveDX has worked with the Government of Israel to prepare trainees for jobs in the country's highly esteemed cybersecurity industry.

"It's an honor to be chosen to work with Israel's Government for a second time to bring the Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp to learners across the country," said David Chesterman, Head of Education Partnerships, ThriveDX SaaS. "ThriveDX's mission is to help people find and retain jobs that accelerate their careers, and we're confident that the cohort of 2022 is poised for success in Israel's well-respected cybersecurity industry."

ThriveDX's Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp was developed by veterans of the elite cyber-intelligence unit of the IDF (unit 8200) to create more accessible career opportunities in cybersecurity. The bootcamp successfully prepares people with little or no background in tech for entry-level cybersecurity jobs. Fully government-funded, the Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp encourages underrepresented groups of people in tech, such as women, minorities, and students from the socio-geographic periphery, to apply.

"The Cybersecurity Impact Bootcamp isn't just preparing trainees or helping unemployed people find work, but also opens up opportunities for underrepresented groups, thanks to its unique training method," said Dan Hakimi, Chief Solutions Officer, ThriveDX SaaS. "This bootcamp gives companies across Israel access to the talent their workforce is missing, and provides candidates with a jumping off point for their new career. We couldn't be more excited for the graduates and wish them the best of luck."

"I'm so happy with my decision to sign up for the bootcamp," said Moshe Ben, a recent graduate.

"The bootcamp's unique training method has given me self-learning skills, hands-on experience practicing cyber-cenarios in the bootcamp's labs, as well as professional preparation for finding a job. In fact, one day after the bootcamp ended I signed a contract with a cyber company!

"I could not have asked for a better journey in landing my first job in cybersecurity."

The ThriveDX SaaS team is composed of veterans of the elite cyber-intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), recognized as world leaders in their field. The IDF Elite units are known for their unique training methods, which are designed to implement cutting edge practice within a short period of time. These unique training methods make up the core of ThriveDX SaaS training programs.

To learn more about the bootcamp visit: www.cybersecurityimpact.online

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, collaborates with academic institutions and corporations worldwide to deliver training and advanced professional development programs. Leveraging 15 years experience in the industry, ThriveDX has built a range of learning solutions in cyber, digital skills and information security designed to tackle the skills gap and talent shortage in these industries.

ThriveDX offers award-winning bootcamps, awareness training, phishing exercises and application security training to assist its partners in closing the skills gap and talent shortage. ThriveDX was founded in 2006 and after extending their business operations in the United States in 2018 as HackerUSA, and then rebranded to ThriveDX following the acquisition of Cybint Solutions (now ThriveSaaS).

By improving equity in access to high-quality training in the most in-demand digital skills, ThriveDX is committed to impacting the lives of 1 million learners by 2030 and leads the market in growing the cyber talent pipeline across the globe. To learn more, visit www.thrivedx.com

About the Israel Ministry of Economy

The Ministry of Economy and Industry is one of the operational government ministries responsible for providing tools and support mechanisms designed to advance the Israeli economy and encourage financial growth. The ministry provides services and information in development and investment, foreign trade, regulation and enforcement, domestic trade and standards.

