Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

30 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 40,384 Weighted average purchase price paid : 370.9091 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 375 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,584,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,507,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1764 365.00 08:47:24 00059165089TRLO0 LSE 1000 365.50 08:53:30 00059165601TRLO0 LSE 474 365.50 08:53:30 00059165602TRLO0 LSE 2607 365.50 09:03:07 00059166263TRLO0 LSE 145 365.50 09:03:07 00059166265TRLO0 LSE 125 365.00 09:03:16 00059166277TRLO0 LSE 500 365.00 09:03:16 00059166276TRLO0 LSE 500 365.00 09:03:16 00059166275TRLO0 LSE 368 365.00 09:03:16 00059166274TRLO0 LSE 1340 365.50 09:05:18 00059166441TRLO0 LSE 1622 365.00 09:05:25 00059166455TRLO0 LSE 954 369.00 09:25:00 00059167500TRLO0 LSE 407 369.00 09:25:00 00059167501TRLO0 LSE 282 369.00 09:25:00 00059167502TRLO0 LSE 954 369.00 09:25:00 00059167503TRLO0 LSE 400 369.00 09:25:00 00059167504TRLO0 LSE 1162 369.00 09:25:00 00059167505TRLO0 LSE 327 369.00 09:25:00 00059167506TRLO0 LSE 14 372.00 09:42:38 00059168649TRLO0 LSE 441 372.00 09:42:38 00059168650TRLO0 LSE 1069 372.00 09:42:38 00059168651TRLO0 LSE 1763 371.50 09:42:38 00059168652TRLO0 LSE 187 371.00 09:42:38 00059168653TRLO0 LSE 1565 372.50 09:52:30 00059169076TRLO0 LSE 830 371.50 10:19:02 00059170762TRLO0 LSE 809 371.50 10:19:02 00059170761TRLO0 LSE 962 373.50 11:41:26 00059174193TRLO0 LSE 756 373.50 11:41:26 00059174194TRLO0 LSE 816 373.50 11:41:26 00059174195TRLO0 LSE 667 375.00 12:01:28 00059175143TRLO0 LSE 657 375.00 12:01:28 00059175144TRLO0 LSE 724 374.50 12:02:14 00059175170TRLO0 LSE 600 374.50 12:02:14 00059175169TRLO0 LSE 1624 374.00 12:02:24 00059175183TRLO0 LSE 711 374.00 12:02:26 00059175185TRLO0 LSE 1532 373.50 12:02:39 00059175195TRLO0 LSE 1490 375.00 12:52:41 00059176912TRLO0 LSE 941 373.00 13:31:11 00059178272TRLO0 LSE 485 373.00 13:31:11 00059178271TRLO0 LSE 1426 373.00 14:11:48 00059180723TRLO0 LSE 1366 374.50 14:35:29 00059182626TRLO0 LSE 400 375.00 14:55:36 00059184684TRLO0 LSE 369 375.00 14:55:36 00059184685TRLO0 LSE 500 375.00 14:57:36 00059184907TRLO0 LSE 267 375.00 14:58:16 00059184950TRLO0 LSE 500 375.00 14:58:33 00059184970TRLO0 LSE 500 375.00 14:59:59 00059185177TRLO0 LSE 1482 375.00 15:09:34 00059185917TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

