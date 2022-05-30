Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 27

30 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 40,384
Weighted average purchase price paid: 370.9091 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 375 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,584,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,507,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1764365.00 08:47:2400059165089TRLO0LSE
1000365.50 08:53:3000059165601TRLO0LSE
474365.50 08:53:3000059165602TRLO0LSE
2607365.50 09:03:0700059166263TRLO0LSE
145365.50 09:03:0700059166265TRLO0LSE
125365.00 09:03:1600059166277TRLO0LSE
500365.00 09:03:1600059166276TRLO0LSE
500365.00 09:03:1600059166275TRLO0LSE
368365.00 09:03:1600059166274TRLO0LSE
1340365.50 09:05:1800059166441TRLO0LSE
1622365.00 09:05:2500059166455TRLO0LSE
954369.00 09:25:0000059167500TRLO0LSE
407369.00 09:25:0000059167501TRLO0LSE
282369.00 09:25:0000059167502TRLO0LSE
954369.00 09:25:0000059167503TRLO0LSE
400369.00 09:25:0000059167504TRLO0LSE
1162369.00 09:25:0000059167505TRLO0LSE
327369.00 09:25:0000059167506TRLO0LSE
14372.00 09:42:3800059168649TRLO0LSE
441372.00 09:42:3800059168650TRLO0LSE
1069372.00 09:42:3800059168651TRLO0LSE
1763371.50 09:42:3800059168652TRLO0LSE
187371.00 09:42:3800059168653TRLO0LSE
1565372.50 09:52:3000059169076TRLO0LSE
830371.50 10:19:0200059170762TRLO0LSE
809371.50 10:19:0200059170761TRLO0LSE
962373.50 11:41:2600059174193TRLO0LSE
756373.50 11:41:2600059174194TRLO0LSE
816373.50 11:41:2600059174195TRLO0LSE
667375.00 12:01:2800059175143TRLO0LSE
657375.00 12:01:2800059175144TRLO0LSE
724374.50 12:02:1400059175170TRLO0LSE
600374.50 12:02:1400059175169TRLO0LSE
1624374.00 12:02:2400059175183TRLO0LSE
711374.00 12:02:2600059175185TRLO0LSE
1532373.50 12:02:3900059175195TRLO0LSE
1490375.00 12:52:4100059176912TRLO0LSE
941373.00 13:31:1100059178272TRLO0LSE
485373.00 13:31:1100059178271TRLO0LSE
1426373.00 14:11:4800059180723TRLO0LSE
1366374.50 14:35:2900059182626TRLO0LSE
400375.00 14:55:3600059184684TRLO0LSE
369375.00 14:55:3600059184685TRLO0LSE
500375.00 14:57:3600059184907TRLO0LSE
267375.00 14:58:1600059184950TRLO0LSE
500375.00 14:58:3300059184970TRLO0LSE
500375.00 14:59:5900059185177TRLO0LSE
1482375.00 15:09:3400059185917TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

