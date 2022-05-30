MediaZest Plc - Trading Update

30 May 2022

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Trading Update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to provide an update on current trading and performance during the first half of the current financial year, the six months ended 31 March 2022 (the "Interim Period").

As expected and noted in the previous financial years' results announcement on 2 March 2022, the current financial year began encouragingly with the Interim Period showing significant improvement from prior year comparison.

As was the case in the six months to 30 September 2021, the Group achieved profitability at both EBITDA and profit after tax levels. Detailed results for the Interim Period are currently in preparation, in conjunction with the Company's auditors, and will be released in June 2022.

Current trading remains positive across the Group's key retail, automotive and corporate sectors. The Group is also seeing increased demand for temporary and event driven technology as clients' customers return to their stores and other locations, and seek to reintroduce the 'wow factor' to their marketing activations.

A more comprehensive update will follow in the interim results.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.



