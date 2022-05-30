Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der Boden ist drin & Turnaround läuft! Von 100 % bis 400 % ist jetzt alles möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 08:05
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-30 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.05.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.07.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18.05.2022 -   LHV Group LHV1T          Public offering   TLN  
 01.06.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.05.2022 -   TextMagic MAGIC          Annual General    TLN  
 07.06.2022                      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27.05.2022 -   Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 3  RIG  
 31.05.2022    Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.05.2022 -   VEF VEF              Interim report, 3  RIG  
 31.05.2022                      months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Latvenergo             Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls        Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 PRFoods PRF1T           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL     Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Initial       TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.06.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Maturity date    VLN  
          Fund I CAPT050022FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT050022FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.06.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.06.2022 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA      Coupon payment date VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.