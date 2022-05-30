Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-30 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2022 - LHV Group LHV1T Public offering TLN 01.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN 07.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2022 - VEF VEF Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Latvenergo Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund / Initial TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Maturity date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2022 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.