NACON: Jumpgate enters publishing agreement with NACON:

Lesquin, 30 May 2022 - Jumpgate AB has entered a publishing agreement with French publisher NACON, which encompasses the enhancement and porting of Tivola Games' Wildshade, Cat Rescue Story and Animal Hospital for Playstation5, Playstation4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo SwitchTM. The games will be developed by the Jumpgate studio Tivola Games with support from Jumpgates' Tableflip Entertainment and will be published by NACON. The majority of the revenues will be earned by Jumpgate upon achieving project milestones during the upcoming 1.5 years. After NACON has earned back its investment from the sales of the games, the following revenues shall be shared by the parties according to an agreed split, which provides Jumpgate with a substantial upside even beyond the guaranteed revenues. The games will be published as premium versions (pay-to-play) with updated and unique contents for the game consoles.

"We are very happy about the opportunity to expand our games for new platforms together with NACON. This shows that the products are holding a high quality. The games will become more visible and will reach a broader audience, which helps us to build our brands and unlock additional revenue streams. The contract is a milestone for Jumpgate and includes secured revenue as well as additional upside. I have had very good experience collaborating with NACON in earlier game projects and am looking forward to also be able to do this with Jumpgate", says Harald Riegler, managing director Jumpgate AB.

"We are very happy to enter this new partnership with Jumpgate, securing three great games for our publishing portfolio. Uniquely, two games have already proven substantial interest from mobile players thanks to their quality, and Tivola's new game Cat Rescue Story is promising to be the next great addition to this lineup. Animal based games have been very successful for us in the past, and collaborating with Jumpgate is a great opportunity to address other comminuties of players that are eager to put their hands on those premium versions of the games", says Benoit Clerc, Head of Publishing, NACON.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, and the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players.

About Jumpgate AB

Jumpgate AB is an independent video game group founded in 2011 and includes Tableflip Entertainment, based in Visby, Sweden, as well as Tivola Games and gameXcite, both based in Hamburg, Germany. The company produces and publishes original games, and develops games and other digital products for external businesses. The group's companies base their business on well-established collaborations with strong industry partners and have exciting product portfolios with large potential. The concern operates globally, distributes its games across the world and has built a strong international network. For more information, please go to: www.jumpgategames.se

