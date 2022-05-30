Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 Ticker-Symbol: GLDA 
Xetra
30.05.22
09:13 Uhr
68,98 Euro
+0,01
+0,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,8968,9209:52
68,8968,9209:52
Dow Jones News
30.05.2022 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 30-May-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Announcement

Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer")

30 May 2022

Re: Election of Home Member State

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive

For further information please contact:

The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Election of Home Member State 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Amundi Physical Metals plc 
         2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
         2 Dublin 
         Ireland 
Phone:      +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:     liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Euronext Ticker: GLDA 
AMF Category:  Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information 
EQS News ID:   1363395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1363395 30-May-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.