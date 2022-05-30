Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) is delighted with the good first week of commercial operations of its electrical interconnector, ElecLink, marked by the success of the initial auctions and the first transfers of energy through the cable.

The first auctions for short term capacity (day ahead) held since 24 May were met with great success. The entire capacity available was sold, confirming the interest of the sector for this new interconnection. The first monthly auctions will take place from 01 June, for the month of July and will be accessible via the JAO platform1

From an operational perspective, the go-live of the cable was also achieved successfully. For this world's first, ElecLink delivered an excellent quality of service to its customers.

Yann Leriche, Chief executive officer of Getlink, stated, "The very positive delivery of this first week of operations brings real satisfaction to our Group. In line with all our activities, we put operational excellence at the heart of our service. Our customers have bought the entire capacity available since the go-live of the cable and their confidence will enable us to introduce long term contracts starting from this week".

ElecLink is a 1GW capacity electrical interconnector linking the United Kingdom and France via a 52km long cable installed in the Channel Tunnel. Environmentally friendly by nature, having no impact on the marine ecosystem, ElecLink will contribute to the security of supply and the decarbonization of energy and will provide access to low-cost electricity.

