Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHXR ISIN: CA87601A1075 Ticker-Symbol: TRG 
Tradegate
25.05.22
10:04 Uhr
0,301 Euro
-0,012
-3,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRX GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRX GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2970,31809:53
0,2970,31809:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BILLERUDKORSNAES
BILLERUDKORSNAES AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILLERUDKORSNAES AB13,095-1,02 %
BJORN BORG AB4,290+1,90 %
CLIMEON AB0,920-2,02 %
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA152,05-0,88 %
FUTURE GAMING GROUP INTERNATIONAL AB0,0040,00 %
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD0,042+2,44 %
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC0,0780,00 %
IMPERIAL METALS CORPORATION2,3800,00 %
INNOVADERMA PLC0,3060,00 %
KALERA AS0,5300,00 %
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB0,207+5,34 %
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION93,40+1,02 %
RADIANCE HOLDINGS GROUP CO LTD0,460-4,17 %
TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LTD0,540-4,42 %
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD0,312+34,48 %
TRX GOLD CORPORATION0,301-3,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.