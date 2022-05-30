Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Tethys Oil AB (91/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: TETY IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859267 Order book ID: 258421 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com