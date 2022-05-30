Adani Green's new 390 MW wind-solar project will supply electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), at a tariff of INR 2.69 ($0.035)/kWh.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy has revealed that its Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One unit has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project is purportedly India's first large-scale wind-solar power plant. ReNew Power recently commissioned a 17.6 MW captive wind-solar project in Gujarat. The ReNew project supplies clean energy to a factory run by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...