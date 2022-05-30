Trina Solar will eventually start selling TOPCon and heterojunction products, even though it built its first large-scale TOPCon project four years ago. The company says it is now making progress on TOPCon module production, despite supply chain issues.Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar plans to release new solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon). "TOPCon is not new to Trina, we built our first pilot project four years ago - a 400 MW solar plant under China's Top Runner program," Helena Li, president of the company's global cell and module business, told pv magazine ...

