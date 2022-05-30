Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
30.05.22
11:00 Uhr
6,854 Euro
+0,015
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8106,89811:00
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 10:41
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Credit Suisse International

Credit Suisse International have decided to cease their Exchange membership at
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, May 27th 2022.
The trading id for Credit Suisse International is CSI. 

Credit Suisse International will remain Clearing only member at Nasdaq.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander on telephone number +44 (7785) 616500. 

Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071689
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.