NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Credit Suisse International

Credit Suisse International have decided to cease their Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, May 27th 2022. The trading id for Credit Suisse International is CSI. Credit Suisse International will remain Clearing only member at Nasdaq. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone number +44 (7785) 616500. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071689