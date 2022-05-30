Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACH0 ISIN: US98584B2025 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.05.2022 | 10:58
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yingli Solar Returns to BNEF Tier 1

BAODING, China, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Solar, a leading solar energy company, today announced that it has been rated as a Tier 1 module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance in its Q2 2022 publication. The tiering system is developed by BloombergNEF to evaluate module manufacturers based on bankability.

Yingli Solar has earned trust from customers around the world with product stability. In RETC PV Module Index Report, Yingli Solar has awarded "High Achiever" and remarked "+" in BloombergNEF Tiering system, it shows high recognition by the market for the reliability of Yingli's products.

"With continuous technological progress, Yingli has always provided customers with better products and services . We believe that this ranking in Tier 1 will also enhance the confidence of investors and the market in Yingli," said Mr. Xulong Yin, Chairman of Yingli. "Yingli is committed to the development of high-efficiency products. The construction of Panda N-type cell production line will start in June, and we will create a four-in-one PV solution that integrates technology development and standard formulation, quality control, industrial application, and service cooperative."

YINGLI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.