Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary Southern Cross Gold Drills 119.2 metres @ 3.9 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) reports that its majority-owned Australian subsidiary,Southern Cross Gold Ltd("SXG"), has reported an outstanding drill result from its 100% owned Sunday Creek property, Victoria, Australia. Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG following its recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
Highlights for Mawson Shareholders:
- 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033, including:
- 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m
- 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m
- Higher grade zones included:
- 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m
- 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m
- 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m
- Follow up drilling to prioritize this zone. Assays from the last 3 pre-IPO drilled holes are pending.
- Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG, which raised A$9.1 million in SXG's recent IPO to fund an expected 24-month Victorian exploration program.
Mawson's share of SXG has a market capitalization of ~C$55.4 million based on SXG's 30th May closing price of A$0.65 per share - up 225% on its previous close.
Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "This hole speaks for itself in terms of the quality of SXG's Sunday Creek discovery - a standout for both the project and the Victorian Goldfields in terms of width and grade - and the continuity observed augurs very well for the potential of the project.
Our holding in SXG very clearly strengthens Mawson's asset base and we are positioned extremely well as the majority shareholder in this exciting new gold exploration company. With assays pending from both Sunday Creek, as well as the maiden drill program at Skellefteå North in Sweden, Mawson shareholders enjoy considerable near term exploration catalysts to complement later stage economic studies, which are in progress at our 100% owned +1Moz AuEq inferred resource at Rajapalot in Finland."
Drill Hole Discussion
Southern Cross reports that Drill SDDSC033 was drilled to test a 120m gap between two mineralized shoots to the west of the Apollo shaft between drill hole VCRC007 (28 m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (3.3 g/t AuEq) from 62.0m) located 60 m up-plunge from SDDSC033 and MDDSC012 (10.4 m @ 5.4 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (7.0 g/t AuEq) from 203.0m), located 40 m down-plunge.
Within SDDSC033, three mineralized shoots join to form a "blow out" of the mineralized zone within altered siltstones, dioritic dykes and dyke-related breccias. The host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks. As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (sometimes visible) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A large arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization. The orientation of the Apollo Shoot(s) are approximately 80 degrees dip towards 020 degrees azimuth, correlating with the intersection of the sub-vertical 330 degree striking mineralised veins and the steep east-west striking, north dipping dioritic dyke and related intrusive breccia.
In summary SDDSC033 reported here intersected:
- 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033 (0.1 g/t AuEq over 3 m lower cut), including
- 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m
- 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m
- Higher grade zones included:
- 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m
- 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m
- 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m
A total of 8 high-grade intersections >30g/t Au were intersected, and these are:
- 0.3 m @ 120.6 g/t AuEq (119.5 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb) from 161.0 m
- 0.2 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (57.3 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb) from 161.5 m
- 0.1 m @ 45.4 g/t AuEq (34.3 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 161.9 m
- 0.3 m @ 52.8 g/t AuEq (51.6 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb) from 165.3 m
- 0.9 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (35.4 g/t Au and 4.0% Sb) from 180.6 m
- 0.8 m @ 65.8 g/t AuEq (54.7 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 184.0 m
- 0.8 m @ 58.2g/t AuEq (39.7 g/t Au and 11.7% Sb) from 192.2 m
- 0.8 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (38.4 g/t Au and 7.1% Sb) from 194.3 m
Sunday Creek now has thirteen (13) >100 AuEq g/t x m holes now intersected (Figure 1). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. A 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area is defined by historic workings and soil sampling at Sunday Creek where exploration drilling has never been undertaken and offers potential future upside.
Southern Cross has continued to drill at Sunday Creek over the last three months during the IPO process, drilling 10 holes for 2,278m completed and one hole in progress. With seven holes assayed and reported (MDDSC027, SDDSC028-33), drill core from three further holes (SDD034-36) has been forwarded to the assay laboratory and geochemical assay results will be released as announcements to ASX after being received from the laboratory.
Figures 1-3 show plan, longitudinal and cross section views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0m width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0m applied unless otherwise stated.
Additional information may be found in Southern Cross' news release dated May 30, 2022, and on its website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
C$ conversions of A$ values completed at an exchange rate of 1.10.
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson's Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical study stages to de-risk its inferred resource and exploration growth program. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross"), which shares have successfully listed on the ASX. Mawson currently holds 60.3% ownership interest in Southern Cross. Mawson's holdings in Southern Cross are escrowed until May 16, 2024.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants Southern Cross a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Ivan Fairhall"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek cross section along the Apollo shoot looking towards 020 degrees showing continuity of wide and high-grade mineralization down to 335 metres vertically below surface.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section showing individual shoots defined to date and grad x width pierce points of drillholes. Broad arrows show indicative mineralized shoots. Greater than 100g/t AuEq * m intersections shown by red circles.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement.
|Hole_ID
Hole Size
Depth (m)
Prospect
East
North
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
GDA94_Z55
GDA94_Z55
SDDSC033
HQ
246.1
Apollo
331172
5867842
306.3
245
-51.5
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using two intersection criteria
5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1m
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC033
118.5
119.0
0.5
9.3
0.6
10.2
SDDSC033
148.9
149.4
0.5
16.4
0.0
16.5
SDDSC033
151.0
153.5
2.5
5.8
0.2
6.2
SDDSC033
154.7
154.9
0.2
24.0
0.1
24.0
SDDSC033
160.5
165.6
5.1
17.7
1.6
20.3
SDDSC033
180.6
181.5
0.9
35.4
4.0
41.8
SDDSC033
184.0
186.3
2.3
26.2
3.7
32.0
SDDSC033
189.9
195.1
5.2
14.7
4.8
22.3
0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2m
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC033
110.7
174.7
64.0
2.7
0.2
3.0
SDDSC033
179.0
218.0
39.0
5.2
1.0
6.8
0.1 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3m
Hole_ID
from (m)
to (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC033
106.8
226.0
119.2
3.2
0.4
3.9
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC033 in this announcement.
Hole_ID
from (m)
to (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
SDDSC033
5
6.0
1.0
0.02
0.00
SDDSC033
16
17.0
1.0
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
17
18.0
1.0
0.04
0.04
SDDSC033
18
19.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
19
20.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
20
21.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
21
22.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
28.8
29.8
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
29.8
30.5
0.7
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
30.5
31.3
0.8
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
31.3
32.0
0.7
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
32
33.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
33
34.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
34
35.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
35
36.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
36
37.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
37
38.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
38
39.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
39
40.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
40
41.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
41
42.5
1.5
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
42.5
43.1
0.6
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
43.1
44.1
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
47.5
49.0
1.5
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
55
56.0
1.0
0.02
0.00
SDDSC033
56
57.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
57
58.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
58
59.0
1.0
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
59
59.7
0.7
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
59.7
60.6
0.9
0.36
0.01
SDDSC033
60.6
61.4
0.8
0.02
0.00
SDDSC033
61.4
62.1
0.7
0.83
0.02
SDDSC033
62.1
63.1
1.0
0.49
0.01
SDDSC033
63.1
64.0
0.9
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
64
64.6
0.6
0.05
0.00
SDDSC033
64.6
65.5
0.9
0.01
0.01
SDDSC033
65.5
66.5
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
66.5
67.0
0.5
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
67
68.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
68
69.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
83
84.0
1.0
0.06
0.00
SDDSC033
84
85.0
1.0
0.06
0.00
SDDSC033
85
86.0
1.0
0.06
0.00
SDDSC033
86
87.0
1.0
0.04
0.00
SDDSC033
87
88.0
1.0
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
88
89.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
89
90.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
90
91.0
1.0
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
91
91.7
0.7
0.17
0.00
SDDSC033
91.7
92.6
0.9
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
92.6
93.2
0.6
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
93.2
94.3
1.1
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
94.3
95.1
0.8
0.11
0.00
SDDSC033
95.1
95.5
0.4
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
95.5
96.3
0.8
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
96.3
97.0
0.7
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
97
98.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
98
98.9
0.9
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
98.9
99.3
0.4
0.04
0.00
SDDSC033
99.3
100.3
1.0
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
100.3
101.0
0.7
0.08
0.00
SDDSC033
101
102.0
1.0
0.04
0.00
SDDSC033
102
102.8
0.8
0.09
0.00
SDDSC033
102.8
103.5
0.7
0.04
0.00
SDDSC033
103.5
104.5
1.0
0.09
0.00
SDDSC033
104.5
105.4
0.9
0.04
0.00
SDDSC033
105.4
106.1
0.7
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
106.1
106.8
0.7
0.07
0.00
SDDSC033
106.8
107.8
1.0
0.19
0.00
SDDSC033
107.8
108.7
0.9
0.17
0.00
SDDSC033
108.7
109.7
1.0
0.19
0.00
SDDSC033
109.7
110.7
1.0
0.16
0.00
SDDSC033
110.7
111.1
0.4
0.38
0.00
SDDSC033
111.1
112.0
0.9
0.16
0.00
SDDSC033
112
113.0
1.0
0.07
0.00
SDDSC033
113
114.0
1.0
0.50
0.00
SDDSC033
114
115.0
1.0
0.29
0.17
SDDSC033
115
115.5
0.5
1.70
1.04
SDDSC033
115.5
116.5
1.0
0.38
0.02
SDDSC033
116.5
117.5
1.0
0.39
0.00
SDDSC033
117.5
118.5
1.0
1.00
0.05
SDDSC033
118.5
119.0
0.5
9.27
0.56
SDDSC033
119
120.0
1.0
0.79
0.01
SDDSC033
120
120.4
0.4
0.63
0.00
SDDSC033
120.4
120.8
0.4
0.77
0.00
SDDSC033
120.8
121.2
0.4
0.23
0.00
SDDSC033
121.2
121.9
0.7
0.50
0.00
SDDSC033
121.9
122.4
0.5
0.61
0.13
SDDSC033
122.4
122.8
0.4
0.89
0.78
SDDSC033
122.8
123.5
0.7
0.36
0.00
SDDSC033
123.5
124.5
1.0
0.66
0.00
SDDSC033
124.5
125.5
1.0
0.74
0.00
SDDSC033
125.5
126.4
0.9
0.46
0.01
SDDSC033
126.4
126.7
0.3
0.29
0.39
SDDSC033
126.7
128.7
2.0
0.60
0.01
SDDSC033
128.7
129.2
0.5
1.07
0.01
SDDSC033
129.2
129.5
0.3
0.51
0.00
SDDSC033
129.5
130.4
0.9
0.45
0.00
SDDSC033
130.4
131.3
0.9
0.77
0.01
SDDSC033
131.3
131.7
0.4
0.16
0.00
SDDSC033
131.7
132.6
0.9
0.60
0.00
SDDSC033
132.6
133.6
1.0
1.82
0.26
SDDSC033
133.6
134.5
0.9
0.80
0.01
SDDSC033
134.5
135.5
1.0
0.87
0.01
SDDSC033
135.5
136.5
1.0
0.62
0.00
SDDSC033
136.5
137.0
0.5
1.13
0.00
SDDSC033
137
137.5
0.5
0.13
0.00
SDDSC033
137.5
137.9
0.4
0.20
0.00
SDDSC033
137.9
138.3
0.4
1.46
0.00
SDDSC033
138.3
139.0
0.7
0.06
0.00
SDDSC033
139
139.6
0.6
0.29
0.01
SDDSC033
139.6
139.9
0.3
1.30
0.20
SDDSC033
139.9
140.2
0.3
0.30
0.00
SDDSC033
140.2
140.8
0.6
0.58
0.01
SDDSC033
140.8
141.5
0.7
0.60
0.01
SDDSC033
141.5
142.0
0.5
1.92
0.16
SDDSC033
142
143.0
1.0
0.57
0.00
SDDSC033
143
143.5
0.5
0.72
0.13
SDDSC033
143.5
144.0
0.5
1.41
0.12
SDDSC033
144
145.0
1.0
0.65
0.01
SDDSC033
145
146.0
1.0
0.69
0.01
SDDSC033
146
147.0
1.0
0.06
0.01
SDDSC033
147
148.0
1.0
0.18
0.01
SDDSC033
148
148.9
0.9
1.24
0.03
SDDSC033
148.9
149.4
0.5
16.40
0.04
SDDSC033
149.4
151.0
1.6
3.77
0.09
SDDSC033
151
151.2
0.2
7.09
0.04
SDDSC033
151.2
151.4
0.2
0.79
0.06
SDDSC033
151.35
152.0
0.7
2.22
0.51
SDDSC033
152
152.3
0.3
18.25
0.18
SDDSC033
152.3
152.9
0.6
1.95
0.09
SDDSC033
152.9
153.1
0.2
13.85
0.42
SDDSC033
153.05
153.5
0.5
6.38
0.01
SDDSC033
153.5
154.0
0.5
2.64
0.08
SDDSC033
154
154.4
0.4
2.26
0.20
SDDSC033
154.4
154.7
0.3
3.41
0.02
SDDSC033
154.7
154.9
0.2
23.95
0.06
SDDSC033
154.85
155.6
0.8
1.03
0.01
SDDSC033
155.6
155.9
0.3
1.25
0.01
SDDSC033
155.9
156.2
0.3
0.83
1.29
SDDSC033
156.2
157.0
0.8
1.04
0.03
SDDSC033
157
157.9
0.9
0.69
0.01
SDDSC033
157.9
158.5
0.6
2.40
0.27
SDDSC033
158.5
159.0
0.5
0.43
0.02
SDDSC033
159
159.5
0.5
3.49
0.03
SDDSC033
159.5
160.0
0.5
2.64
0.28
SDDSC033
160
160.5
0.5
2.40
0.14
SDDSC033
160.5
160.9
0.4
8.53
7.18
SDDSC033
160.85
161.0
0.2
16.90
0.03
SDDSC033
161
161.3
0.3
119.48
0.71
SDDSC033
161.3
161.5
0.2
13.90
0.92
SDDSC033
161.5
161.7
0.2
57.25
0.62
SDDSC033
161.7
161.9
0.2
10.22
1.96
SDDSC033
161.9
162.0
0.1
34.30
7.02
SDDSC033
162
162.7
0.7
2.15
0.50
SDDSC033
162.7
163.0
0.3
3.81
0.41
SDDSC033
163
163.5
0.5
13.00
2.06
SDDSC033
163.5
164.5
1.0
4.18
2.31
SDDSC033
164.5
165.3
0.8
0.63
0.01
SDDSC033
165.3
165.6
0.3
51.55
0.76
SDDSC033
165.6
166.5
0.9
1.15
0.20
SDDSC033
166.5
167.0
0.5
3.32
0.25
SDDSC033
167
167.8
0.8
0.26
0.00
SDDSC033
167.8
168.2
0.4
0.01
0.02
SDDSC033
168.2
169.0
0.8
0.24
0.01
SDDSC033
169
169.5
0.5
4.34
0.01
SDDSC033
169.5
170.6
1.1
0.41
0.02
SDDSC033
170.6
171.3
0.7
0.53
0.03
SDDSC033
171.3
171.9
0.6
0.47
0.01
SDDSC033
171.9
172.7
0.8
1.44
0.38
SDDSC033
172.7
173.2
0.5
3.80
0.08
SDDSC033
173.2
173.6
0.4
1.10
0.01
SDDSC033
173.6
174.7
1.1
0.47
0.01
SDDSC033
174.7
175.0
0.3
0.06
0.01
SDDSC033
175
175.5
0.5
0.03
0.01
SDDSC033
175.5
176.0
0.5
0.07
0.01
SDDSC033
176
177.0
1.0
0.11
0.01
SDDSC033
177
178.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
178
179.0
1.0
0.18
0.06
SDDSC033
179
179.9
0.9
0.75
0.03
SDDSC033
179.9
180.6
0.7
0.60
0.11
SDDSC033
180.6
181.5
0.9
35.40
4.03
SDDSC033
181.5
182.4
0.9
3.41
0.17
SDDSC033
182.4
183.1
0.7
2.24
0.05
SDDSC033
183.1
183.5
0.4
1.47
0.20
SDDSC033
183.5
184.0
0.5
1.55
0.11
SDDSC033
184
184.8
0.8
54.70
7.04
SDDSC033
184.8
185.5
0.7
18.00
0.50
SDDSC033
185.5
186.3
0.8
4.99
3.02
SDDSC033
186.3
186.9
0.6
1.64
0.24
SDDSC033
186.9
187.9
1.0
1.72
0.17
SDDSC033
187.9
188.9
1.0
0.54
0.01
SDDSC033
188.9
189.9
1.0
1.65
0.03
SDDSC033
189.9
190.9
1.0
4.72
3.07
SDDSC033
190.9
191.5
0.6
4.51
1.43
SDDSC033
191.5
192.2
0.7
4.40
8.40
SDDSC033
192.2
193.0
0.8
39.70
11.70
SDDSC033
193.0
194.0
1.0
1.81
0.06
SDDSC033
194.0
194.3
0.3
4.95
0.46
SDDSC033
194.3
195.1
0.8
38.35
7.12
SDDSC033
195.1
196.0
0.9
2.88
0.06
SDDSC033
196.0
196.4
0.4
2.82
0.11
SDDSC033
196.4
196.7
0.3
1.76
0.05
SDDSC033
196.7
197.4
0.7
1.10
0.01
SDDSC033
197.4
198.0
0.6
0.45
0.01
SDDSC033
198.0
199.0
1.0
0.17
0.00
SDDSC033
199.0
200.0
1.0
0.26
0.01
SDDSC033
200.0
201.0
1.0
0.76
0.00
SDDSC033
201.0
201.9
0.9
1.97
0.00
SDDSC033
201.9
202.9
1.0
1.34
0.01
SDDSC033
202.9
203.9
1.0
0.31
0.00
SDDSC033
203.9
205.2
1.3
0.32
0.01
SDDSC033
205.2
205.5
0.3
0.20
0.02
SDDSC033
205.5
206.0
0.5
0.23
0.01
SDDSC033
206.0
206.7
0.7
0.24
0.00
SDDSC033
206.7
207.7
1.0
1.48
0.00
SDDSC033
207.7
208.6
0.9
0.65
0.01
SDDSC033
208.6
209.6
1.0
2.93
0.01
SDDSC033
209.6
210.4
0.8
1.03
0.01
SDDSC033
210.4
211.5
1.1
1.73
0.01
SDDSC033
211.5
212.0
0.5
1.93
0.03
SDDSC033
212.0
213.0
1.0
0.72
0.03
SDDSC033
213.0
213.6
0.6
1.61
1.44
SDDSC033
213.6
214.0
0.4
0.01
0.01
SDDSC033
214.0
214.8
0.8
0.33
0.04
SDDSC033
214.8
215.4
0.6
0.05
0.03
SDDSC033
215.4
216.1
0.7
0.48
0.02
SDDSC033
216.1
217.0
0.9
0.11
0.01
SDDSC033
217.0
218.0
1.0
0.32
1.36
SDDSC033
218.0
219.0
1.0
0.01
0.06
SDDSC033
219.0
220.0
1.0
0.25
0.01
SDDSC033
220.0
221.0
1.0
-0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
221.0
222.0
1.0
-0.01
0.01
SDDSC033
222.0
223.0
1.0
-0.01
0.01
SDDSC033
223.0
224.0
1.0
0.26
0.00
SDDSC033
224.0
225.0
1.0
0.13
0.11
SDDSC033
225.0
226.0
1.0
0.14
0.02
SDDSC033
226.0
227.0
1.0
0.02
0.01
SDDSC033
227.0
227.9
0.9
-0.01
0.01
SDDSC033
227.9
228.7
0.8
0.01
0.00
SDDSC033
228.7
229.5
0.8
0.04
0.01
SDDSC033
229.5
230.4
0.9
0.03
0.01
SDDSC033
230.4
231.0
0.6
0.52
0.00
SDDSC033
231.0
232.0
1.0
0.20
0.00
SDDSC033
232.0
232.9
0.9
0.03
0.00
SDDSC033
232.9
233.7
0.8
0.01
0.01
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
