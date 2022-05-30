Anzeige
WKN: A3DKX9 ISIN: AU0000215642  
Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary Southern Cross Gold Drills 119.2 metres @ 3.9 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) reports that its majority-owned Australian subsidiary,Southern Cross Gold Ltd("SXG"), has reported an outstanding drill result from its 100% owned Sunday Creek property, Victoria, Australia. Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG following its recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Highlights for Mawson Shareholders:

  • 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033, including:
    • 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m
    • 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m
  • Higher grade zones included:
    • 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m
    • 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m
    • 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m
  • Follow up drilling to prioritize this zone. Assays from the last 3 pre-IPO drilled holes are pending.
  • Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG, which raised A$9.1 million in SXG's recent IPO to fund an expected 24-month Victorian exploration program.

Mawson's share of SXG has a market capitalization of ~C$55.4 million based on SXG's 30th May closing price of A$0.65 per share - up 225% on its previous close.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "This hole speaks for itself in terms of the quality of SXG's Sunday Creek discovery - a standout for both the project and the Victorian Goldfields in terms of width and grade - and the continuity observed augurs very well for the potential of the project.

Our holding in SXG very clearly strengthens Mawson's asset base and we are positioned extremely well as the majority shareholder in this exciting new gold exploration company. With assays pending from both Sunday Creek, as well as the maiden drill program at Skellefteå North in Sweden, Mawson shareholders enjoy considerable near term exploration catalysts to complement later stage economic studies, which are in progress at our 100% owned +1Moz AuEq inferred resource at Rajapalot in Finland."

Drill Hole Discussion

Southern Cross reports that Drill SDDSC033 was drilled to test a 120m gap between two mineralized shoots to the west of the Apollo shaft between drill hole VCRC007 (28 m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (3.3 g/t AuEq) from 62.0m) located 60 m up-plunge from SDDSC033 and MDDSC012 (10.4 m @ 5.4 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (7.0 g/t AuEq) from 203.0m), located 40 m down-plunge.

Within SDDSC033, three mineralized shoots join to form a "blow out" of the mineralized zone within altered siltstones, dioritic dykes and dyke-related breccias. The host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks. As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (sometimes visible) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A large arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization. The orientation of the Apollo Shoot(s) are approximately 80 degrees dip towards 020 degrees azimuth, correlating with the intersection of the sub-vertical 330 degree striking mineralised veins and the steep east-west striking, north dipping dioritic dyke and related intrusive breccia.

In summary SDDSC033 reported here intersected:

  • 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033 (0.1 g/t AuEq over 3 m lower cut), including
    • 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m
    • 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m
  • Higher grade zones included:
    • 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m
    • 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m
    • 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m

A total of 8 high-grade intersections >30g/t Au were intersected, and these are:

  • 0.3 m @ 120.6 g/t AuEq (119.5 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb) from 161.0 m
  • 0.2 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (57.3 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb) from 161.5 m
  • 0.1 m @ 45.4 g/t AuEq (34.3 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 161.9 m
  • 0.3 m @ 52.8 g/t AuEq (51.6 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb) from 165.3 m
  • 0.9 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (35.4 g/t Au and 4.0% Sb) from 180.6 m
  • 0.8 m @ 65.8 g/t AuEq (54.7 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 184.0 m
  • 0.8 m @ 58.2g/t AuEq (39.7 g/t Au and 11.7% Sb) from 192.2 m
  • 0.8 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (38.4 g/t Au and 7.1% Sb) from 194.3 m

Sunday Creek now has thirteen (13) >100 AuEq g/t x m holes now intersected (Figure 1). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. A 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area is defined by historic workings and soil sampling at Sunday Creek where exploration drilling has never been undertaken and offers potential future upside.

Southern Cross has continued to drill at Sunday Creek over the last three months during the IPO process, drilling 10 holes for 2,278m completed and one hole in progress. With seven holes assayed and reported (MDDSC027, SDDSC028-33), drill core from three further holes (SDD034-36) has been forwarded to the assay laboratory and geochemical assay results will be released as announcements to ASX after being received from the laboratory.

Figures 1-3 show plan, longitudinal and cross section views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0m width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0m applied unless otherwise stated.

Additional information may be found in Southern Cross' news release dated May 30, 2022, and on its website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

C$ conversions of A$ values completed at an exchange rate of 1.10.

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson's Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical study stages to de-risk its inferred resource and exploration growth program. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross"), which shares have successfully listed on the ASX. Mawson currently holds 60.3% ownership interest in Southern Cross. Mawson's holdings in Southern Cross are escrowed until May 16, 2024.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants Southern Cross a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Ivan Fairhall"
Ivan Fairhall, CEO

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Mawson Gold Limited, Monday, May 30, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Mawson Gold Limited, Monday, May 30, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement.

Mawson Gold Limited, Monday, May 30, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: Sunday Creek cross section along the Apollo shoot looking towards 020 degrees showing continuity of wide and high-grade mineralization down to 335 metres vertically below surface.

Mawson Gold Limited, Monday, May 30, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section showing individual shoots defined to date and grad x width pierce points of drillholes. Broad arrows show indicative mineralized shoots. Greater than 100g/t AuEq * m intersections shown by red circles.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement.

Hole_ID

Hole Size

Depth (m)

Prospect

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

GDA94_Z55

GDA94_Z55

SDDSC033

HQ

246.1

Apollo

331172

5867842

306.3

245

-51.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using two intersection criteria

5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1m

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC033

118.5

119.0

0.5

9.3

0.6

10.2

SDDSC033

148.9

149.4

0.5

16.4

0.0

16.5

SDDSC033

151.0

153.5

2.5

5.8

0.2

6.2

SDDSC033

154.7

154.9

0.2

24.0

0.1

24.0

SDDSC033

160.5

165.6

5.1

17.7

1.6

20.3

SDDSC033

180.6

181.5

0.9

35.4

4.0

41.8

SDDSC033

184.0

186.3

2.3

26.2

3.7

32.0

SDDSC033

189.9

195.1

5.2

14.7

4.8

22.3

0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2m

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC033

110.7

174.7

64.0

2.7

0.2

3.0

SDDSC033

179.0

218.0

39.0

5.2

1.0

6.8

0.1 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3m

Hole_ID

from (m)

to (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC033

106.8

226.0

119.2

3.2

0.4

3.9

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC033 in this announcement.

Hole_ID

from (m)

to (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

SDDSC033

5

6.0

1.0

0.02

0.00

SDDSC033

16

17.0

1.0

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

17

18.0

1.0

0.04

0.04

SDDSC033

18

19.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

19

20.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

20

21.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

21

22.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

28.8

29.8

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

29.8

30.5

0.7

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

30.5

31.3

0.8

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

31.3

32.0

0.7

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

32

33.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

33

34.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

34

35.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

35

36.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

36

37.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

37

38.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

38

39.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

39

40.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

40

41.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

41

42.5

1.5

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

42.5

43.1

0.6

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

43.1

44.1

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

47.5

49.0

1.5

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

55

56.0

1.0

0.02

0.00

SDDSC033

56

57.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

57

58.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

58

59.0

1.0

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

59

59.7

0.7

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

59.7

60.6

0.9

0.36

0.01

SDDSC033

60.6

61.4

0.8

0.02

0.00

SDDSC033

61.4

62.1

0.7

0.83

0.02

SDDSC033

62.1

63.1

1.0

0.49

0.01

SDDSC033

63.1

64.0

0.9

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

64

64.6

0.6

0.05

0.00

SDDSC033

64.6

65.5

0.9

0.01

0.01

SDDSC033

65.5

66.5

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

66.5

67.0

0.5

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

67

68.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

68

69.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

83

84.0

1.0

0.06

0.00

SDDSC033

84

85.0

1.0

0.06

0.00

SDDSC033

85

86.0

1.0

0.06

0.00

SDDSC033

86

87.0

1.0

0.04

0.00

SDDSC033

87

88.0

1.0

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

88

89.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

89

90.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

90

91.0

1.0

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

91

91.7

0.7

0.17

0.00

SDDSC033

91.7

92.6

0.9

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

92.6

93.2

0.6

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

93.2

94.3

1.1

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

94.3

95.1

0.8

0.11

0.00

SDDSC033

95.1

95.5

0.4

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

95.5

96.3

0.8

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

96.3

97.0

0.7

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

97

98.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

98

98.9

0.9

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

98.9

99.3

0.4

0.04

0.00

SDDSC033

99.3

100.3

1.0

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

100.3

101.0

0.7

0.08

0.00

SDDSC033

101

102.0

1.0

0.04

0.00

SDDSC033

102

102.8

0.8

0.09

0.00

SDDSC033

102.8

103.5

0.7

0.04

0.00

SDDSC033

103.5

104.5

1.0

0.09

0.00

SDDSC033

104.5

105.4

0.9

0.04

0.00

SDDSC033

105.4

106.1

0.7

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

106.1

106.8

0.7

0.07

0.00

SDDSC033

106.8

107.8

1.0

0.19

0.00

SDDSC033

107.8

108.7

0.9

0.17

0.00

SDDSC033

108.7

109.7

1.0

0.19

0.00

SDDSC033

109.7

110.7

1.0

0.16

0.00

SDDSC033

110.7

111.1

0.4

0.38

0.00

SDDSC033

111.1

112.0

0.9

0.16

0.00

SDDSC033

112

113.0

1.0

0.07

0.00

SDDSC033

113

114.0

1.0

0.50

0.00

SDDSC033

114

115.0

1.0

0.29

0.17

SDDSC033

115

115.5

0.5

1.70

1.04

SDDSC033

115.5

116.5

1.0

0.38

0.02

SDDSC033

116.5

117.5

1.0

0.39

0.00

SDDSC033

117.5

118.5

1.0

1.00

0.05

SDDSC033

118.5

119.0

0.5

9.27

0.56

SDDSC033

119

120.0

1.0

0.79

0.01

SDDSC033

120

120.4

0.4

0.63

0.00

SDDSC033

120.4

120.8

0.4

0.77

0.00

SDDSC033

120.8

121.2

0.4

0.23

0.00

SDDSC033

121.2

121.9

0.7

0.50

0.00

SDDSC033

121.9

122.4

0.5

0.61

0.13

SDDSC033

122.4

122.8

0.4

0.89

0.78

SDDSC033

122.8

123.5

0.7

0.36

0.00

SDDSC033

123.5

124.5

1.0

0.66

0.00

SDDSC033

124.5

125.5

1.0

0.74

0.00

SDDSC033

125.5

126.4

0.9

0.46

0.01

SDDSC033

126.4

126.7

0.3

0.29

0.39

SDDSC033

126.7

128.7

2.0

0.60

0.01

SDDSC033

128.7

129.2

0.5

1.07

0.01

SDDSC033

129.2

129.5

0.3

0.51

0.00

SDDSC033

129.5

130.4

0.9

0.45

0.00

SDDSC033

130.4

131.3

0.9

0.77

0.01

SDDSC033

131.3

131.7

0.4

0.16

0.00

SDDSC033

131.7

132.6

0.9

0.60

0.00

SDDSC033

132.6

133.6

1.0

1.82

0.26

SDDSC033

133.6

134.5

0.9

0.80

0.01

SDDSC033

134.5

135.5

1.0

0.87

0.01

SDDSC033

135.5

136.5

1.0

0.62

0.00

SDDSC033

136.5

137.0

0.5

1.13

0.00

SDDSC033

137

137.5

0.5

0.13

0.00

SDDSC033

137.5

137.9

0.4

0.20

0.00

SDDSC033

137.9

138.3

0.4

1.46

0.00

SDDSC033

138.3

139.0

0.7

0.06

0.00

SDDSC033

139

139.6

0.6

0.29

0.01

SDDSC033

139.6

139.9

0.3

1.30

0.20

SDDSC033

139.9

140.2

0.3

0.30

0.00

SDDSC033

140.2

140.8

0.6

0.58

0.01

SDDSC033

140.8

141.5

0.7

0.60

0.01

SDDSC033

141.5

142.0

0.5

1.92

0.16

SDDSC033

142

143.0

1.0

0.57

0.00

SDDSC033

143

143.5

0.5

0.72

0.13

SDDSC033

143.5

144.0

0.5

1.41

0.12

SDDSC033

144

145.0

1.0

0.65

0.01

SDDSC033

145

146.0

1.0

0.69

0.01

SDDSC033

146

147.0

1.0

0.06

0.01

SDDSC033

147

148.0

1.0

0.18

0.01

SDDSC033

148

148.9

0.9

1.24

0.03

SDDSC033

148.9

149.4

0.5

16.40

0.04

SDDSC033

149.4

151.0

1.6

3.77

0.09

SDDSC033

151

151.2

0.2

7.09

0.04

SDDSC033

151.2

151.4

0.2

0.79

0.06

SDDSC033

151.35

152.0

0.7

2.22

0.51

SDDSC033

152

152.3

0.3

18.25

0.18

SDDSC033

152.3

152.9

0.6

1.95

0.09

SDDSC033

152.9

153.1

0.2

13.85

0.42

SDDSC033

153.05

153.5

0.5

6.38

0.01

SDDSC033

153.5

154.0

0.5

2.64

0.08

SDDSC033

154

154.4

0.4

2.26

0.20

SDDSC033

154.4

154.7

0.3

3.41

0.02

SDDSC033

154.7

154.9

0.2

23.95

0.06

SDDSC033

154.85

155.6

0.8

1.03

0.01

SDDSC033

155.6

155.9

0.3

1.25

0.01

SDDSC033

155.9

156.2

0.3

0.83

1.29

SDDSC033

156.2

157.0

0.8

1.04

0.03

SDDSC033

157

157.9

0.9

0.69

0.01

SDDSC033

157.9

158.5

0.6

2.40

0.27

SDDSC033

158.5

159.0

0.5

0.43

0.02

SDDSC033

159

159.5

0.5

3.49

0.03

SDDSC033

159.5

160.0

0.5

2.64

0.28

SDDSC033

160

160.5

0.5

2.40

0.14

SDDSC033

160.5

160.9

0.4

8.53

7.18

SDDSC033

160.85

161.0

0.2

16.90

0.03

SDDSC033

161

161.3

0.3

119.48

0.71

SDDSC033

161.3

161.5

0.2

13.90

0.92

SDDSC033

161.5

161.7

0.2

57.25

0.62

SDDSC033

161.7

161.9

0.2

10.22

1.96

SDDSC033

161.9

162.0

0.1

34.30

7.02

SDDSC033

162

162.7

0.7

2.15

0.50

SDDSC033

162.7

163.0

0.3

3.81

0.41

SDDSC033

163

163.5

0.5

13.00

2.06

SDDSC033

163.5

164.5

1.0

4.18

2.31

SDDSC033

164.5

165.3

0.8

0.63

0.01

SDDSC033

165.3

165.6

0.3

51.55

0.76

SDDSC033

165.6

166.5

0.9

1.15

0.20

SDDSC033

166.5

167.0

0.5

3.32

0.25

SDDSC033

167

167.8

0.8

0.26

0.00

SDDSC033

167.8

168.2

0.4

0.01

0.02

SDDSC033

168.2

169.0

0.8

0.24

0.01

SDDSC033

169

169.5

0.5

4.34

0.01

SDDSC033

169.5

170.6

1.1

0.41

0.02

SDDSC033

170.6

171.3

0.7

0.53

0.03

SDDSC033

171.3

171.9

0.6

0.47

0.01

SDDSC033

171.9

172.7

0.8

1.44

0.38

SDDSC033

172.7

173.2

0.5

3.80

0.08

SDDSC033

173.2

173.6

0.4

1.10

0.01

SDDSC033

173.6

174.7

1.1

0.47

0.01

SDDSC033

174.7

175.0

0.3

0.06

0.01

SDDSC033

175

175.5

0.5

0.03

0.01

SDDSC033

175.5

176.0

0.5

0.07

0.01

SDDSC033

176

177.0

1.0

0.11

0.01

SDDSC033

177

178.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

178

179.0

1.0

0.18

0.06

SDDSC033

179

179.9

0.9

0.75

0.03

SDDSC033

179.9

180.6

0.7

0.60

0.11

SDDSC033

180.6

181.5

0.9

35.40

4.03

SDDSC033

181.5

182.4

0.9

3.41

0.17

SDDSC033

182.4

183.1

0.7

2.24

0.05

SDDSC033

183.1

183.5

0.4

1.47

0.20

SDDSC033

183.5

184.0

0.5

1.55

0.11

SDDSC033

184

184.8

0.8

54.70

7.04

SDDSC033

184.8

185.5

0.7

18.00

0.50

SDDSC033

185.5

186.3

0.8

4.99

3.02

SDDSC033

186.3

186.9

0.6

1.64

0.24

SDDSC033

186.9

187.9

1.0

1.72

0.17

SDDSC033

187.9

188.9

1.0

0.54

0.01

SDDSC033

188.9

189.9

1.0

1.65

0.03

SDDSC033

189.9

190.9

1.0

4.72

3.07

SDDSC033

190.9

191.5

0.6

4.51

1.43

SDDSC033

191.5

192.2

0.7

4.40

8.40

SDDSC033

192.2

193.0

0.8

39.70

11.70

SDDSC033

193.0

194.0

1.0

1.81

0.06

SDDSC033

194.0

194.3

0.3

4.95

0.46

SDDSC033

194.3

195.1

0.8

38.35

7.12

SDDSC033

195.1

196.0

0.9

2.88

0.06

SDDSC033

196.0

196.4

0.4

2.82

0.11

SDDSC033

196.4

196.7

0.3

1.76

0.05

SDDSC033

196.7

197.4

0.7

1.10

0.01

SDDSC033

197.4

198.0

0.6

0.45

0.01

SDDSC033

198.0

199.0

1.0

0.17

0.00

SDDSC033

199.0

200.0

1.0

0.26

0.01

SDDSC033

200.0

201.0

1.0

0.76

0.00

SDDSC033

201.0

201.9

0.9

1.97

0.00

SDDSC033

201.9

202.9

1.0

1.34

0.01

SDDSC033

202.9

203.9

1.0

0.31

0.00

SDDSC033

203.9

205.2

1.3

0.32

0.01

SDDSC033

205.2

205.5

0.3

0.20

0.02

SDDSC033

205.5

206.0

0.5

0.23

0.01

SDDSC033

206.0

206.7

0.7

0.24

0.00

SDDSC033

206.7

207.7

1.0

1.48

0.00

SDDSC033

207.7

208.6

0.9

0.65

0.01

SDDSC033

208.6

209.6

1.0

2.93

0.01

SDDSC033

209.6

210.4

0.8

1.03

0.01

SDDSC033

210.4

211.5

1.1

1.73

0.01

SDDSC033

211.5

212.0

0.5

1.93

0.03

SDDSC033

212.0

213.0

1.0

0.72

0.03

SDDSC033

213.0

213.6

0.6

1.61

1.44

SDDSC033

213.6

214.0

0.4

0.01

0.01

SDDSC033

214.0

214.8

0.8

0.33

0.04

SDDSC033

214.8

215.4

0.6

0.05

0.03

SDDSC033

215.4

216.1

0.7

0.48

0.02

SDDSC033

216.1

217.0

0.9

0.11

0.01

SDDSC033

217.0

218.0

1.0

0.32

1.36

SDDSC033

218.0

219.0

1.0

0.01

0.06

SDDSC033

219.0

220.0

1.0

0.25

0.01

SDDSC033

220.0

221.0

1.0

-0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

221.0

222.0

1.0

-0.01

0.01

SDDSC033

222.0

223.0

1.0

-0.01

0.01

SDDSC033

223.0

224.0

1.0

0.26

0.00

SDDSC033

224.0

225.0

1.0

0.13

0.11

SDDSC033

225.0

226.0

1.0

0.14

0.02

SDDSC033

226.0

227.0

1.0

0.02

0.01

SDDSC033

227.0

227.9

0.9

-0.01

0.01

SDDSC033

227.9

228.7

0.8

0.01

0.00

SDDSC033

228.7

229.5

0.8

0.04

0.01

SDDSC033

229.5

230.4

0.9

0.03

0.01

SDDSC033

230.4

231.0

0.6

0.52

0.00

SDDSC033

231.0

232.0

1.0

0.20

0.00

SDDSC033

232.0

232.9

0.9

0.03

0.00

SDDSC033

232.9

233.7

0.8

0.01

0.01

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



