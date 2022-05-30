Invitation to Lindab's Capital Markets Day 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab is pleased to invite investors, analysts and the media to its Capital Markets Day on Monday, June 20, 2022.

As a participant, you are offered the opportunity to participate on site at Lindab in Grevie (outside Båstad, Sweden) or online. For participants on site, the day starts with a factory tour and product demonstrations. In the afternoon, the presentations can be followed online or on site in Grevie.

The presentations during the afternoon will address Lindab's market situation, growth agenda, investments, acquisitions, product offering and sustainability work. Presentations will be given by CEO Ola Ringdahl and members of the Group Management team as well as other key employees. Lindab also has the pleasure of welcoming our customer Bravida, with CEO Mattias Johansson as one of the presenters.

Both participants online and on site will be given the opportunity to ask questions. The presentations will be held in English. Agenda and more detailed information will be published on Lindab's website in closer connection to the event.

The morning program in Grevie starts at 10.15. For participants who wish to fly from Stockholm, the meeting time is adapted after SAS departure at 8.10 from Arlanda. Transport from the airport in Ängelholm is offered by Lindab.

The afternoon presentations start at 13.00 and can be followed online or on site in Grevie. The day is expected to end at 16.30.

Lindab invites to dinner after the meeting and will arrange transport to Ängleholm Airport for those participants who wish to return to Stockholm with SAS departure at 20.00.

Register for participation no later than June 13 at https://simplesignup.se/private_event/193674/5cff1d48c6

The event is limited to representatives of the capital market and the media.



Contacts:

Catharina Paulcén

Head of Corporate Communications

E-mail: catharina.paulcen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 701 48 99 65

