München / Shanghai / Greer, South Carolina, 30 May 2022 - SupplyOn, the supply chain business network for the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing industries, has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for the fourth time in a row.

"Efficient collaboration between all partners along the entire multi-tier supply chain has never been as critical to corporate success as in today's highly disruptive world. Only together - through close cooperation across the global business network - can we gain the visibility and agility we need to master the challenges ahead", emphasizes Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn. "Building on an unrivaled network in the manufacturing industry, SupplyOn provides corporations with robust, streamlined and integrated end-to-end business processes. Smart foresight and advanced risk management capabilities further enhance supply chain control and boost overall resilience. We are honored that Gartner has once again recognized SupplyOn as a Leader in this field."

As a pioneer in digital supply chain platforms, SupplyOn facilitates end-to-end collaboration between all internal and external business partners across all levels of the supply chain. Enhanced by artificial intelligence, SupplyOn's solutions for purchasing, logistics, transport, as well as quality and risk management ensure transparent and highly efficient supply chain operations based on real-time data.

"We believe our positioning as a Magic Quadrant Leader is evidence of our spirit to innovate", says Dr. Stefan Brandner, member of the executive board of SupplyOn. "We are leveraging future technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance collaboration, to efficiently automate end-to-end processes and to establish sophisticated control towers. Advanced analytics enable our customers to anticipate and proactively manage risks hidden in their supply chains and quickly adapt to changing market dynamics. Cross-network interoperability and comprehensive data integration ensure a seamless information flow and provide for unparalleled visibility. This new level of intelligence and transparency not only equips companies with truly resilient and crisis-proof supply chains. It also plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainability throughout your operations."

View a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report at: https://www.supplyon.com/en/supplyon-confirmed-as-a-leader-in-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-mescbn/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze, Brock Johns, 23 May 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn's supply chain business network connects around 140,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn's shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered near Munich and has additional branches in Europe, the USA and China.

For more information, follow this link: www.SupplyOn.com

