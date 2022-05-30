Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CUUR ISIN: GB00B62G9D36 Ticker-Symbol: C20 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
09:06 Uhr
1,850 Euro
+0,020
+1,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8801,98014:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC1,850+1,09 %
SHAFTESBURY PLC6,800+0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.