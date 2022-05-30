DGAP-Ad-hoc: Capital & Counties Properties PLC / Key word(s): Merger

Possible all-share merger of Shaftesbury PLC and Capital & Counties PLC



30-May-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO SHAFTESBURY PLC AND CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 30 May 2022 Shaftesbury PLC Possible all-share merger of Shaftesbury PLC and Capital & Counties PLC Extension to PUSU Deadline On 7 May 2022, the Boards of Shaftesbury PLC ("Shaftesbury") (LSE: SHB) and Capital & Counties Properties PLC ("Capco") (LSE: CAPC) confirmed that they are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share merger of the two companies (the "Possible Merger"). In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Capco was required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 4 June 2022 (the "PUSU Deadline"), to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. These discussions are continuing to progress and today, the Board of Shaftesbury confirms that, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, Shaftesbury has requested, and the Takeover Panel has consented to, an extension to the date by which Capco is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Shaftesbury in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. Such announcement must now be made by Capco not later than 5.00pm on 17 June 2022. This deadline can be extended by the Board of Shaftesbury with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made. A further announcement will be made in due course. This statement is being made by Shaftesbury with the prior approval of Capco.



Enquiries: Media and Press Enquiries RMS Partners (PR Adviser to Shaftesbury)

Simon Courtenay +44 (0) 7958 754 273 MHP Communications (PR Adviser to Shaftesbury)

Oliver Hughes +44 (0) 20 3128 8622 Hudson Sandler (PR Adviser to Capco)

Michael Sandler +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 Instinctif Partners (PR Adviser to Capco)

Frederic Cornet +27 (0)11 447 3030 ABOUT Shaftesbury



Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, its portfolio is clustered mainly in iconic retail and restaurant locations in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.



Extending to 16 acres and representing over 1.9 million square feet of space, the portfolio comprises over 600 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops (over 1.1 million square feet), 0.4 million square feet of offices and 630 apartments. All of Shaftesbury's properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street.



In addition, Shaftesbury has a 50% interest in the Longmartin joint venture, which has a long leasehold interest, extending to 1.9 acres, in St Martin's Courtyard in Covent Garden. www.shaftesbury.co.uk. ABOUT Capco



Capco is one of the largest listed property investment companies in central London and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Capco's landmark Covent Garden estate, which represents over 1.1 million square feet of space, is a leading retail and dining destination in the heart of central London. The area is home to a wide variety of British, global and independent brands including Apple, Chanel, Tom Ford, Strathberry, Ave Mario, Balthazar and SUSHISAMBA, with upcoming openings from Peloton and Reformation. As at the date hereof, Capco owns 25.2% of the existing share capital of Shaftesbury PLC. Capco is a Real Estate Investment Trust and its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. www.capitalandcounties.com. Capco intends to retain its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") following the Possible Merger. IMPORTANT NOTICES



This announcement is not intended to, and does not constitute or form part of, any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.shaftesbury.co.uk and www.capitalandcounties.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of each of the websites referred to above is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. MAR For the purposes of MAR, this announcement is being made on behalf of Shaftesbury by Desna Martin, Company Secretary and on behalf of Capco by Ruth Pavey, Company Secretary.

