Montag, 30.05.2022
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
WKN: A2AGBV ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Ticker-Symbol: 1T4 
München
30.05.22
08:05 Uhr
13,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 13:29
84 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 1 June 2022 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 81,799,693 shares (USD 817,996.93)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        102,214 shares (USD 1,022.14)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  81,901,907 shares (USD 819,019.07)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  74,436 shares - DKK 64.3     
            27,778 shares - DKK 53.5     
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
