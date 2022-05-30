Presentation on Thursday, June 9th at 9:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - Chandanni Lifestyle, a maker of organic wellness and beauty tools and products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Thursday, June 9th at 9:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Chandanni Miglino, Founder, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: Thursday, June 9th

Time: 9:00 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Chandanni

Chandanni Organic Beauty and Wellness is a simple and effective brand ranging from Organic Skincare, Superfoods and Detox programs. We create tools and products to strengthen immunity, create balance and heighten body mind functioning in daily lifestyle practices. We use no derived chemicals, fillers, sugars or additives, just high grade organic ingredients for all our products. Made for all skin types, body types and all ages. For more information, visit https://chandanni.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

