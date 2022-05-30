Observation status applied to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Snaige(SNG1L, ISIN code LT0000109274). AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.