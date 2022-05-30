Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
WKN: A0B6R5 ISIN: LT0000109274 
Stuttgart
30.05.22
15:19 Uhr
0,172 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 15:05
Observation status applied to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Snaige(SNG1L, ISIN
code LT0000109274). 

AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company became
lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

The more detailed information please find here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
