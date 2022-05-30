Onera Health presents the latest data in a poster abstract at SLEEP 2022, the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS) annual meeting.

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, today announced that it will showcase its innovative patch-based polysomnography (PSG) system Onera STS in a late-breaking abstract at SLEEP 2022, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), which is being held from June 4-8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Onera's researcher, Flavio Raschellà, PhD, will present the latest data of the ongoing clinical validation studies around the company's recently FDA-cleared Onera STS (Sleep Test System), providing further evidence on efficiency and accuracy of recorded clinical information by Onera's solution in comparison to traditional in-lab PSG testing.

Furthermore, Onera will exhibit its ground-breaking solution at SLEEP 2022, Booth #168, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The 36th annual SLEEP meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS) is a joint venture of AASM and SRS, bringing together renowned experts whose backgrounds, perspectives and experiences reflect the diversity of the fields of sleep medicine and sleep and circadian research.

Details of Onera's abstract and poster session are as follows:

Title Clinical Validation of a Wireless Patch-Based Polysomnography System: A Pilot Study

Date Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 5:15-6:15 pm

Late-breaking Abstract ID LBA044

Poster Board Number 323

Authors Raschellà F., Sekeri M., Andries D., Oloo M., Schneider H., Ermers P., and de Francisco R.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming diagnostics and monitoring. Their breakthrough products and technologies are poised to help millions of people struggling with health ailments and chronic conditions in a variety of medical fields, including sleep, neuro, cardiac and respiratory care, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive physiological and health-related data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to www.onerahealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005142/en/

Contacts:

Soukaina Adnane-Murphy

P: +31 (0)40 3082177

E: media@onerahealth.com