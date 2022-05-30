Ciel et Terre has unveiled a new rough-water floater and another rigid platform that maximizes the number of solar panels per square meter.From pv magazine France France's Ciel et Terre has expanded its line of Hydrelio flexible floating platforms with the new Hydrelio aiR Optim floater. Vincent Grumetz, general manager EMEA for the Lille-based company, told pv magazine France that the new platform adheres to the Hydrelio line's "one float, one panel" principle. "The new product is an optimized version that adapts to the increase in size and weight of photovoltaic panels," said Grumetz. Le nouveau ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...