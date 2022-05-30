Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 16:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 1 June
2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise and bonus shares to
employees. 



ISIN:              Re-Match Holding             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061553674               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 28,703,900 shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             46,941 shares              
                 (40,441 shares - due to warrant exercise)
                 (6,500 shares- due to bonus shares)   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  28,750,841 shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 1 (warrant exercise)         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          242378                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           RMATCH                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Oaklins Denmark A/S
v/Daniel Sand, Tel. +45 30 27 76 67
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.