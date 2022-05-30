First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 1 June 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise and bonus shares to employees. ISIN: Re-Match Holding -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: DK0061553674 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 28,703,900 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 46,941 shares (40,441 shares - due to warrant exercise) (6,500 shares- due to bonus shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 28,750,841 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 1 (warrant exercise) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242378 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Oaklins Denmark A/S v/Daniel Sand, Tel. +45 30 27 76 67