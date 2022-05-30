BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP performance shares 2022-2024 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 26 May 2022, conditional performance share awards (the "Awards") were made under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") which was approved by shareholders on 27 May 2020 and as provided for in the 2021 directors' remuneration report approved by shareholders on 12 May 2022.
Level of award
The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has made these Awards at 500% of base salary for the chief executive officer and 450% for the chief financial officer, in line with the Policy. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 12 May 2022 (£3.84).
The Committee retains absolute discretion to adjust the formulaic outcome at the time of vesting of the Awards should it not reflect the shareholder experience over the performance period or be otherwise inconsistent with the size of the Award.
Performance conditions
As set out in the Policy and bp's 2021 directors' remuneration report, Awards will vest subject to performance against a combination of the following financial and strategic measures:
o Deliver value through a resilient and focused hydrocarbon business;
o Accelerate growth in customers and products; and
o Demonstrate track record, scale and value in low carbon electricity and energy.
Number of shares subject to award
NameAward
These awards will vest in three years and in proportion to the outcomes measured through the performance scorecard, with a holding period that requires the shares to be retained for a further three years.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
