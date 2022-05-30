Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces Q1 Earnings Call for Investors

Cloud DX presents updates on Q1 financials and earnings

KITCHENER, ON / May 30, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF) will host its Q1 earnings calls at 12pm Noon EST on May 31, 2022. Hosted by Cloud DX CEO and President, Robert Kaul will discuss the multiple contracts signed this past quarter and deployment progress.

"Work in 2021 set out foundation for growth this past quarter," shared Robert Kaul, CEO and President at Cloud DX. "Our partnerships with leaders such as Medtronic Canada, Equitable Life of Canada, and Maxwell Telecare are some contributing factors to our Q1 success as we are executing on those relationships, onboarding more clinics, healthcare centers, and patients. Our continued contract renewals including notable renewals of provincial/territorial health systems in Canada underline our sector-leading patient and clinician satisfaction metrics. I am also thrilled to share our progress in the Paramedicine space. Emergency and Paramedic Services providers are bringing Remote Patient Monitoring into the community, where together we can improve patient outcomes and lifestyles even further."

What | Cloud DX Q1 Earnings Calls

When | Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time | 9:00am PST / 12:00 pm EST

Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, the video will be available on the company's YouTube page .

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

