Head of Channels and Alliances for Verimatrix to serve on keynote panel at BroadcastAsia

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will participate in two upcoming events in June 2022:

BroadcastAsia June 1-3 Singapore Expo

Part of Asia Tech x Singapore, BroadcastAsia brings together regional broadcasters, media and entertainment professionals, providing the latest trends in the business of broadcast media, technology, content and production, esports gaming. François Cavalade, Head of Channels and Alliances for Verimatrix, is scheduled to take part in the Keynote Panel from 10:20 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3 in Garnet #214. The panel is set to discuss innovations in content creation, distribution and monetization.

Money 20/20 Europe June 7-9 Rai Amsterdam

Labeled "the place where fintech communities love to do business", Money 20/20 Europe attracted more than 4,000 people from over 1,900 companies in 2021. The event is highly anticipated by the region's innovators in payments, fintech and the broader financial services space. Verimatrix Threat Defense experts will be on hand to highlight how its app and client protection solutions serve as key business enablement tools for a wide variety of companies.

Verimatrix executives are available at each event to discuss the industry's latest challenges as well as innovations. Meetings can be conveniently requested online.

