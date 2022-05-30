Showcasing the compelling combination of Eutelsat's in-orbit resources and its Eutelsat ADVANCE solution

Reflecting the buoyancy of the maritime connectivity market in the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) has been selected by Telenor Maritime for in-orbit resources and managed services for cruise connectivity on several of its satellites. Under the agreement Eutelsat will deliver capacity on EUTELSAT 33E for coverage of the Mediterranean Sea, and on EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite, together with its Eutelsat ADVANCE managed connectivity service, for coverage of the Caribbean Sea

The agreement provides Telenor Maritime with targeted resources and services in specific sailing areas, while further highlighting the maritime sector's interest in the Eutelsat ADVANCE service and supporting the strong momentum in the Mediterranean and Caribbean connectivity markets.

Telenor Maritime is a global end-to-end connectivity provider at sea for passengers and crew, contributing to digitalising the commercial shipping fleet. Its partnership with Eutelsat on several Eutelsat satellites will further boost the performance, coverage and resiliency of its at-sea connectivity resources, providing reliable and secure connectivity solutions to the cruise segment.

Commenting the agreement, Lars Erik Lunoe, Telenor Maritime CEO, declared: "We are truly excited to be working with a leading geostationary satellite operator, Eutelsat, to address the ever-increasing connectivity needs of cruise operators. Eutelsat's outstanding in-orbit resources, combined with its robust managed services, have enabled us to come up with an offering that can be tailored to our customer's specific demands."

Michel Azibert, Deputy CEO of Eutelsat, added: "We are proud to see our managed connectivity solution, Eutelsat ADVANCE, successfully expand through Telenor Maritime. This deal testifies to the strong momentum of the maritime connectivity business, particularly within the cruise segment, and further establishes Eutelsat as an indispensable player in maritime connectivity."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005246/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Daphné Joseph-Gabriel

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

djosephgabriel@eutelsat.com

Investors

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com