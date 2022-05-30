Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022

WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 Ticker-Symbol: 1E91 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
13:55 Uhr
3,575 Euro
+0,025
+0,70 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Actusnews Wire
30.05.2022 | 18:12
86 Leser
ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: REGULATED INFORMATION: TREASURY SHARES

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 23 May 2022 to 29 May 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
23/05/2022Stock exchangePurchase500,0003.60003.60003.6000
Total 500,000

On 30 May 2022, Econocom Group SE held 38,371,622 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 17.21% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 45,154,325 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 20.25% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach-huguenin@econocom.com
Press relations contact:
info@capvalue.fr
Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG6cZpdrZZrHnGpylJ5lamSYm25jx2maa5eWxJZxap+ZaG9gxZxml8jIZnBlnGxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74775-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2022-05-30_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
