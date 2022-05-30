Anzeige
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 30-May-2022 / 18:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 23 May 2022 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                1.14 %           3.55 %    4.69 %              1785205853 
 
 Previous             1.17 %           4.07 %    5.24 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000        0    20385907     0.00 %     1.14 % 
 
 Total          20385907            1.14 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion    Voting rights  Voting rights 
                  date          period               absolute      in % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares  n/a           n/a                10399251     0.58 % 
 lent out 
 
                              Total               10399251     0.58 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or   Exercise or     Cash or physical  Voting rights    Voting 
                 maturity date   conversion period  settlement        absolute rights in % 
 
 Third Party convertible bonds - 16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         6371789    0.36 % 
 right of use held 
 
 Convertible bonds        16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         17282383    0.97 % 
 
 Right to recall convertible   16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         3556854    0.20 % 
 bonds lent out 
 
 Equity Swap           27/05/2022 - 29/12 27/05/2022 - 29/12/ Cash           25714065    1.44 % 
                 /2028       2028 
 
                                     Total          52925091    2.96 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name            % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments  Total of both (if at 
                   least 3% or more)        (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                %                    %            % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International              %                    %            % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                 %                    %            % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities               %                    %            % 
 plc 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings               %                    %            % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer              %                    %            % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities               %                    %            % 
 LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 25 May 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  165058 
EQS News ID:  1364515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
