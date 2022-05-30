DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 30 May 2022



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meetings of Shareholders The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "AGM"), with approximately 89.44% of the voting rights present or represented. The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The AGM approved the Company's remuneration policy and the remuneration report for the year 2021. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, Oliver Schlink, and Tim Scoble. Martin Nemecek was appointed as the managing director (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023. The AGM also re-appointed Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023. The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company. For further information please contact: Investor Relations



David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com Mindee Lee

Senior Manager, Corporate Strategy

m.lee@cpipg.com For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

